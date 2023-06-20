'We're investing in more security guards': The Home Depot CEO warns that theft is a 'big problem' for retail — says he even has to lock up small $50 items. What's behind the alarming trend?

'We're investing in more security guards': The Home Depot CEO warns that theft is a 'big problem' for retail — says he even has to lock up small $50 items. What's behind the alarming trend?

Retail giants have always had to deal with petty theft. But a growing trend of organized retail crime is now not just eating into company profits, it’s threatening the safety of workers.

“It’s a big problem for retail,” said Home Depot (NYSE: HD) CEO Ted Decker on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “This isn’t the random shoplifter anymore.”

Don't miss

Here's how much money the average middle-class American household makes — how do you stack up?

UBS says 61% of millionaire collectors allocate up to 30% of their overall portfolio to this exclusive asset class

This janitor in Vermont built an $8M fortune without anyone around him knowing. Here are the 2 simple techniques that made Ronald Read rich — and can do the same for you

The home improvement company is still mourning the loss of two employees — Gary Rasor, 83, and Blake Mohs, 26 — who were killed in separate theft incidents in the past year.

Senior employee Rasor died on Dec. 1 after a shoplifter — wheeling out three pressure washers worth over $800 from Home Depot’s Hillsborough, North Carolina store — shoved him to the concrete floor when he approached to ask for a receipt.

Tragedy struck again in April, when California Home Depot security guard Blake Mohs, 26, was shot in the chest while trying to stop the theft of a small electrical item.

Organized retail crime and theft are growing in both scope and complexity across the country, according to a study from the National Retail Federation — to the extent that former Home Depot CEO Bob Nardelli recently described it as an “epidemic … spreading faster than COVID.”

What’s behind this alarming trend?

Theft at the Home Depot has been “growing double-digit year over year,” the retailer’s VP of asset protection, Scott Glenn, told ABC News earlier this month.

“More and more we’re seeing the risk being brought into the stores, and people being hurt or people even being killed in many cases because these folks, they just don’t care about the consequence,” Glenn said.

Home Depot isn’t alone in experiencing an uptick in organized retail crime, which the National Retail Federation defines as the large-scale theft of retail merchandise with the intent to resell the items for financial gain.

About 70% of retailers believe the threat of organized retail crime has increased over the past five years, according to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey.

To reduce the risk of theft and other crimes in its stores, Home Depot has started locking up high-value items, some of which Decker says may surprise customers.

“They’re not all big — they’re not all power tools and generators. You can have a circuit breaker — [worth] $50, $60, $80 — those are all high-theft items.”

When asked if The Home Depot would have to shutter certain stores — following the footsteps of other retail giants — the CEO said the retailer has so far managed to avoid that.

However, Decker said the company is increasingly concerned over the safety of their employees and customers. As a result, they’ve invested more in security guards, more lighting in their parking lots and recording towers.

“It’s not a place in retail that many of us thought we would be,” he says.

Read more: Shopping without a cash back credit card is just losing money — here's how to make sure you don’t miss out on serious savings

Avoiding stolen goods online

When it comes to organized retail crime, “a lot of this product is [re-sold] on online marketplaces,” Decker told CNBC’s Becky Quick.

To counter this, the retail giant has been working with local, state and federal governments to help them understand the problem and come up with a viable solution.

Late last year, Congress passed the INFORM Consumers Act. The act will require online marketplaces to collect, verify and disclose certain financial and identifying information from “high-volume third-party sellers” — those with more than 200 transactions and $5,000 in revenue in a 12-month period.

INFORM Consumers, which takes effect on June 27, aims to increase the transparency of online transactions, while also deterring criminals from using online marketplaces to sell stolen, counterfeit or unsafe items.

Decker said he’s “super happy” the bill passed as “it’s going to make those marketplaces vet their sellers.”

In the meantime, the big-name retailer must continue “to manage” its theft challenges and cope with the “pressure on [its] gross margin,” the CEO added.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.