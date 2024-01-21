We're Keeping An Eye On Ausgold's (ASX:AUC) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Ausgold (ASX:AUC) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Ausgold's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2023, Ausgold had AU$9.5m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$13m. That means it had a cash runway of around 9 months as of June 2023. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Ausgold's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Ausgold doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$50k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 5.2%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Ausgold makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Ausgold To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, Ausgold shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Ausgold has a market capitalisation of AU$64m and burnt through AU$13m last year, which is 20% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Ausgold's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Ausgold's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. On another note, Ausgold has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

