We're Keeping An Eye On FingerMotion's (NASDAQ:FNGR) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) stock is up 457% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for FingerMotion shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does FingerMotion Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In May 2023, FingerMotion had US$5.4m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$11m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 6 months from May 2023. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is FingerMotion Growing?

Notably, FingerMotion actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 149%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While that isa little concerning at a glance, the company has a track record of recent growth, evidenced by the impressive 90% growth in revenue, over the very same year. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can FingerMotion Raise Cash?

Since FingerMotion has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

FingerMotion's cash burn of US$11m is about 4.1% of its US$267m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is FingerMotion's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought FingerMotion's revenue growth was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, FingerMotion has 5 warning signs (and 3 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

