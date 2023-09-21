We're Keeping An Eye On Hammer Metals' (ASX:HMX) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Hammer Metals (ASX:HMX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Hammer Metals Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Hammer Metals last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$4.4m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$5.8m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 9 months from June 2023. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Hammer Metals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Hammer Metals reported revenue of AU$191k last year, it didn't actually have any revenue from operations. That means we consider it a pre-revenue business, and we will focus our growth analysis on cash burn, for now. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 2.1% over the last year, which suggests that management may be mindful of the risks of their depleting cash reserves. Hammer Metals makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Hammer Metals Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Hammer Metals to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Hammer Metals' cash burn of AU$5.8m is about 12% of its AU$47m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Hammer Metals' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Hammer Metals' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Hammer Metals' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Hammer Metals you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

