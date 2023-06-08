We're Keeping An Eye On Kaival Brands Innovations Group's (NASDAQ:KAVL) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Kaival Brands Innovations Group Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at January 2023, Kaival Brands Innovations Group had cash of US$3.8m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$3.5m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 13 months from January 2023. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Kaival Brands Innovations Group Growing?

We reckon the fact that Kaival Brands Innovations Group managed to shrink its cash burn by 42% over the last year is rather encouraging. But the revenue dip of 49% in the same period was a bit concerning. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Kaival Brands Innovations Group Raise Cash?

While Kaival Brands Innovations Group seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group's cash burn of US$3.5m is about 9.3% of its US$38m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Kaival Brands Innovations Group's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Kaival Brands Innovations Group's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Kaival Brands Innovations Group (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

