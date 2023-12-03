We're Keeping An Eye On Neurotech International's (ASX:NTI) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Neurotech International (ASX:NTI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Neurotech International's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2023, Neurotech International had AU$5.0m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$6.3m. Therefore, from June 2023 it had roughly 10 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Neurotech International's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Neurotech International had revenue of AU$1.2m in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only AU$6.0k in that time period. We don't think that's enough operating revenue for us to understand too much from revenue growth rates, since the company is growing off a low base. So we'll focus on the cash burn, today. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 114%. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Neurotech International due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Neurotech International To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Neurotech International shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Neurotech International has a market capitalisation of AU$51m and burnt through AU$6.3m last year, which is 13% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Neurotech International's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Neurotech International's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Neurotech International's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for Neurotech International (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

