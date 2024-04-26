We're Keeping An Eye On Predictive Discovery's (ASX:PDI) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Predictive Discovery Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2023, Predictive Discovery had AU$26m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$45m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2023 it had roughly 7 months of cash runway. Notably, analysts forecast that Predictive Discovery will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Predictive Discovery's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Predictive Discovery didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 3.2%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Predictive Discovery To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since its cash burn is increasing (albeit only slightly), Predictive Discovery shareholders should still be mindful of the possibility it will require more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Predictive Discovery has a market capitalisation of AU$436m and burnt through AU$45m last year, which is 10% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Predictive Discovery's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Predictive Discovery's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Summing up, we think the Predictive Discovery's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, Predictive Discovery has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

