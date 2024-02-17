We're Keeping An Eye On Protara Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:TARA) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Protara Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2023, Protara Therapeutics had US$74m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$34m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.2 years as of September 2023. Notably, analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Protara Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Protara Therapeutics isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. With the cash burn rate up 19% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Protara Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Protara Therapeutics shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Protara Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$40m and burnt through US$34m last year, which is 85% of the company's market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

So, Should We Worry About Protara Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Protara Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Summing up, we think the Protara Therapeutics' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Protara Therapeutics (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

