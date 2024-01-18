We're Keeping An Eye On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's (NASDAQ:RARE) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

View our latest analysis for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

How Long Is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at September 2023, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had cash of US$442m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$553m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 10 months from September 2023. Importantly, analysts think that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical actually boosted its cash burn by 15%, year on year. The revenue growth of 19% gives a ray of hope, at the very least. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Story continues

How Easily Can Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Raise Cash?

Given the trajectory of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a market capitalisation of US$3.6b and burnt through US$553m last year, which is 16% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.