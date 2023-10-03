We're A Little Worried About BlueBet Holdings' (ASX:BBT) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should BlueBet Holdings (ASX:BBT) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Check out our latest analysis for BlueBet Holdings

How Long Is BlueBet Holdings' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2023, BlueBet Holdings had cash of AU$23m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$24m. That means it had a cash runway of around 11 months as of June 2023. Notably, analysts forecast that BlueBet Holdings will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is BlueBet Holdings Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that BlueBet Holdings increased its cash burn by 214% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the fact that operating revenue was basically flat over the same period compounds the concern. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Story continues

How Easily Can BlueBet Holdings Raise Cash?

Since BlueBet Holdings can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$42m, BlueBet Holdings' AU$24m in cash burn equates to about 57% of its market value. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

Is BlueBet Holdings' Cash Burn A Worry?

BlueBet Holdings is not in a great position when it comes to its cash burn situation. While its falling revenue wasn't too bad, its increasing cash burn does leave us rather nervous. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 4 warning signs for BlueBet Holdings that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Of course BlueBet Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.