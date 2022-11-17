We're looking for rising stars in the creator economy. Here's how to nominate yourself or someone you know.

Getty Images

Insider is seeking nominations for this year's list of rising stars in the creator economy.

Nominees must be 35 years old or younger, and work in the creator economy or influencer marketing.

You can submit yourself or someone you know using this Google Form.

After a whirlwind of a year — from record-high investment into creator-focused startups to massive layoffs across the industry — the broader creator economy ecosystem continues to mature.

As the booming space mints social media stars like MrBeast, big-tech executives flock to creator economy startups, and talent managers take on more responsibility, the hunt for top talent is more apropos than ever.

We want to know who the rising stars — from influencers to agents to executives — of the creator economy are.

Our criteria for nominations:

Nominees must be 35 years of age or younger as of November 30, 2022.

Please submit nominations through this Google Form by November 30, 2022.

Tell us why you or someone you know is on the path to becoming a leader in the creator economy.

Please submit no more than five nominations per major division through a company's media relations or PR team.

Submit your nominations here:

If you have any questions, please reach out to Sydney Bradley at sbradley@insider.com. Finalists will be notified ahead of publication.

