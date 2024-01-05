These were the most expensive homes listed or sold in Wisconsin in 2023

Among the homes that hit the real estate market in Wisconsin last year, some of the most expensive included lavish lakefront homes and historic mansions.

Homes worth millions of dollars were listed across the state in places like Lake Geneva, and in the North Shore and Lake Country.

Here's just a glimpse at some of the most expensive homes that were for sale in 2023:

The Aloha Lodge is for sale in Lake Geneva for $35 million

Aloha Lodge hit the market for $35 million in 2023.

Located in Lake Geneva, the lakefront-home was built after Chicago hotelier Tracy Drake commissioned a Chicago architect to build the lakeside mansion. Drake named the property Aloha Lodge, and it served as the family's summer and weekend home for more than 35 years.

The 20,000-square-foot property features eight bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. It was listed for $35 million and represented by Brandie Malay Siavelis of @properties Christie's International Real Estate.

Renovation of the interior and exterior in 2011 tripled the home's original size to add two wings off the original structure. The home offers views of the lake from nearly every room. On the main level is a salon, family room with a built-in bar, an office, large living room, two separate dining areas and a library.

A walk from the main estate, there's a 2,000-square foot Captain's House with three bedrooms and two and half bath, and a "train house," an 1,800-square foot building built in 2001 for the owner's train set.

This $16.47 million Lake Geneva includes a lakeside swimming pool

999 Snake Road sells in Lake Geneva sells in 2023 for $16.47 million.

Located at 999 Snake Road in Lake Geneva, this lakefront property features about 4.5 gated acres and a lakeside swimming pool. The home was sold in September 2023 at $16.475 million.

Built in 2017, the 10,410-square foot home features five bedrooms and six and half bathrooms. The home was listed by David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty, LLC.

An 8,756-square foot mansion in Lake Geneva sold for $13.5 million

This Lake Geneva property located at 1909 Loramoor Drive sold for $13.5 million in June 2023.

A Lake Geneva home at 1909 Loramoor Drive sold in June 2023 for $13.5 million. Built in 2018, the 8,756 square-foot home features six bedrooms and seven and half bathrooms. The property sits on 1.43 acres.

This home was listed by David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty.

This $9.5 million Lake Geneva home has 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms

Located at N2270 Folly Lane in Lake Geneva, this home closed in November 2023.

Located at N2270 Folly Lane in Lake Geneva, sold in November for $9.55 million. The 12,398-square foot home features five bedroom and eight bathrooms.

Built in 2007, the home sits on 2.96 acres with 128 feet of north shore frontage. The great room features a full wall of windows and a fireplace, which is one of eight in the home.

Outside the home, the property includes a heated driveway, brick motor court, two slip pier, boathouse, guest house and landscaping. The home was listed by David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty.

This $5.99 million Fox Point homes includes an elevator and a walk-in wine room

Fox Point home located at 7540 N. Beach Drive is on the market for $5,995,000.

Listed at $5,995,000, this beachfront property in Fox Point features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The Tudor-style home, at 7540 North Beach Drive, was constructed in 1997. It features "soaring" 30-foot ceilings, intricate woodwork and an elevator to all three floors. Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the 9,079-square-foot home provide ample natural light and views of Lake Michigan.

The home's lower level provides numerous entertainment opportunities ― like a large bar, walk-in wine room, billiards room, commercial grade kitchen and multiple patios.

Other unique features include a stained-glass window in one of the bathrooms, a grand spiral staircase and a marble whirlpool bathtub with lake views. The home, in the Nicolet High School district, also has a four-car garage.

The home was listed by the Shar Borg Team at Compass.

A historic Italian Renaissance Whitefish Bay mansion is for sale for $5.95 million

This home at 5270 N. Lake Drive in Whitefish Bay has nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It is currently on the market for almost $6 million.

This historic 1917 Whitefish Bay home on three acres of lakefront property is full of luxurious touches. The nine-bedroom home, at 5270 N. Lake Drive, with six full and two partial bathrooms was listed for $5,950,000 by Sotheby's International Realty.

Sotheby's describes the 13,717-square-foot home as "a spectacular example of Italian Renaissance architecture and old-world craftsmanship re-imagined for today's living." A new kitchen was added in 2018, and new boiler and air conditioning systems and renovated bathrooms have also modernized the home.

Ornate ceiling details, including a Renaissance-style mural and multiple chandeliers, add to the home's unique charm. Other features include an in-home fitness center, home theater, wine cellar, multiple fireplaces and an intercom system.

The home also has numerous outdoor spaces: a courtyard, gardens, balconies and patios, and a fountain in a large pool.

An Oconomowoc 'Gone With the Wind' mansion is for sale for $4.95 million

This historic home is listed for $4.9 million on Oconomowoc Lake in Oconomowoc. It sits on 3.3 acres, and it has historic features.

This Oconomowoc house, coined the "Gone With the Wind Mansion" was built in 1894 on Oconomowoc Lake. It was priced at $4.9 million and landed on the market in June 2023.

The home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and sits on 3.3 acres. It also has porches, a boat house and a coach house, which was originally used for horse carriages.

The home was built by attorney and mining baron John Van Dyke, according to the book, "Oconomowoc: Barons to Bootleggers." Other prominent people who've lived in the house include Robert Pabst and Ambrose Esser of Esser Pain and Glass Company.

A sprawling 16,000-square foot mansion is for sale in River Hills for $4.95 million

This sprawling 16,000-square-foot home at 9303 N. Valley Road, River Hills was listed for $4,950,000 by Mike and Julie Lessila of JML Realty Group.

JML Realty Group describes the six-bedroom home with five full and six partial bathrooms as a "very private oasis on over 16 acres and built for entertaining. Large enough to host a wedding but quaint enough to entertain your most treasured guests."

The property is a personal outdoor paradise, complete with a pool and pool house, a combined tennis and basketball court, fruit orchard, vegetable garden, large patio and 10-cars-worth of garage space. There's also a guesthouse and a gazebo.

Inside the 1937 home are a spacious fitness room, home theater, a small bar, an elevator and plenty of kitchen space. The basement even has a small rock-climbing wall.

You can take a 3D tour and a video tour of the property on a website for the home.

JS Reporter Cathy Kozlowicz contributed to this report.

