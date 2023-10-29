We're Not Very Worried About 4D Molecular Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FDMT) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might 4D Molecular Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When 4D Molecular Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$310m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$98m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.2 years as of June 2023. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is 4D Molecular Therapeutics Growing?

Over the last year, 4D Molecular Therapeutics maintained its cash burn at a fairly steady level. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue actually dropped 20%, which is a worry. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For 4D Molecular Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

4D Molecular Therapeutics seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$440m, 4D Molecular Therapeutics' US$98m in cash burn equates to about 22% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is 4D Molecular Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about 4D Molecular Therapeutics' situation. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for 4D Molecular Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

