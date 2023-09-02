We're Not Very Worried About Aadi Bioscience's (NASDAQ:AADI) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Aadi Bioscience Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at June 2023, Aadi Bioscience had cash of US$135m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$60m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2023 it had 2.3 years of cash runway. Importantly, analysts think that Aadi Bioscience will reach cashflow breakeven in 3 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Aadi Bioscience Growing?

In the last twelve months, Aadi Bioscience kept its cash burn steady. But the good news is that its operating revenue showed verdant growth, up 219%. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Aadi Bioscience Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Aadi Bioscience has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$144m, Aadi Bioscience's US$60m in cash burn equates to about 42% of its market value. That's high expenditure relative to the value of the entire company, so if it does have to issue shares to fund more growth, that could end up really hurting shareholders returns (through significant dilution).

Is Aadi Bioscience's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Aadi Bioscience's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Aadi Bioscience that investors should know when investing in the stock.

