We're Not Very Worried About Autolus Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AUTL) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 273%. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Autolus Therapeutics' cash burn is. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Autolus Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at September 2023, Autolus Therapeutics had cash of US$256m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$145m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 21 months from September 2023. Notably, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Autolus Therapeutics Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Autolus Therapeutics actually boosted its cash burn by 23%, year on year. Given that its operating revenue increased 103% in that time, it seems the company has reason to think its expenditure is working well to drive growth. If revenue is maintained once spending on growth decreases, that could well pay off! It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Autolus Therapeutics Raise Cash?

While Autolus Therapeutics seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Autolus Therapeutics' cash burn of US$145m is about 12% of its US$1.2b market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Autolus Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Autolus Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for Autolus Therapeutics that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

