We're Not Very Worried About CervoMed's (NASDAQ:CRVO) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does CervoMed Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2023, CervoMed had US$10m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$5.6m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 22 months from September 2023. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is CervoMed's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, CervoMed doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$4.7m in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 89%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can CervoMed Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, CervoMed shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

CervoMed's cash burn of US$5.6m is about 10% of its US$56m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About CervoMed's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought CervoMed's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about CervoMed's situation. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 6 warning signs for CervoMed you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

