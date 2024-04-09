We're Not Very Worried About CGX Energy's (CVE:OYL) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might CGX Energy Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When CGX Energy last reported its December 2023 balance sheet in March 2024, it had zero debt and cash worth US$6.4m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$5.6m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 14 months from December 2023. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is CGX Energy's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because CGX Energy isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. The good news, from a balance sheet perspective, is that it actually reduced its cash burn by 91% in the last twelve months. While that hardly points to growth potential, it does at least suggest the company is trying to survive. CGX Energy makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For CGX Energy To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of CGX Energy's cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

CGX Energy's cash burn of US$5.6m is about 5.8% of its US$97m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is CGX Energy's Cash Burn Situation?

The good news is that in our view CGX Energy's cash burn situation gives shareholders real reason for optimism. Not only was its cash burn relative to its market cap quite good, but its cash burn reduction was a real positive. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for CGX Energy (3 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

