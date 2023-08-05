We're Not Very Worried About De Grey Mining's (ASX:DEG) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is De Grey Mining's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When De Grey Mining last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$162m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$106m. That means it had a cash runway of around 18 months as of December 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that De Grey Mining will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is De Grey Mining's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In the last year, De Grey Mining did book revenue of AU$493k, but its revenue from operations was less, at just AU$28k. Given how low that operating leverage is, we think it's too early to put much weight on the revenue growth, so we'll focus on how the cash burn is changing, instead. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 4.9%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can De Grey Mining Raise Cash?

Since its cash burn is increasing (albeit only slightly), De Grey Mining shareholders should still be mindful of the possibility it will require more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

De Grey Mining has a market capitalisation of AU$2.1b and burnt through AU$106m last year, which is 5.1% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is De Grey Mining's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of De Grey Mining's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about De Grey Mining's situation. On another note, De Grey Mining has 5 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

