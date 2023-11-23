We're Not Very Worried About Morphic Holding's (NASDAQ:MORF) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Morphic Holding Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at September 2023, Morphic Holding had cash of US$725m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$110m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 6.6 years as of September 2023. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Morphic Holding Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Morphic Holding actually boosted its cash burn by 13%, year on year. It's even worse to see operating revenue down 91% in the same period. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Morphic Holding Raise More Cash Easily?

Morphic Holding seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Morphic Holding's cash burn of US$110m is about 9.5% of its US$1.2b market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Morphic Holding's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Morphic Holding's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Morphic Holding's situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Morphic Holding (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

