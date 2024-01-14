We're Not Very Worried About RecycLiCo Battery Materials' (CVE:AMY) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does RecycLiCo Battery Materials Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at October 2023, RecycLiCo Battery Materials had cash of CA$19m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was CA$4.4m. Therefore, from October 2023 it had 4.3 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is RecycLiCo Battery Materials' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because RecycLiCo Battery Materials isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. With cash burn dropping by 4.8% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can RecycLiCo Battery Materials Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for RecycLiCo Battery Materials to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a market capitalisation of CA$58m and burnt through CA$4.4m last year, which is 7.7% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is RecycLiCo Battery Materials' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way RecycLiCo Battery Materials is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 4 warning signs for RecycLiCo Battery Materials that you should be aware of before investing.

