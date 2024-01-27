We're Not Very Worried About Richmond Vanadium Technology's (ASX:RVT) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Richmond Vanadium Technology's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2023, Richmond Vanadium Technology had AU$19m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$2.9m. So it had a cash runway of about 6.5 years from June 2023. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Richmond Vanadium Technology's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Richmond Vanadium Technology reported revenue of AU$252k last year, it didn't actually have any revenue from operations. That means we consider it a pre-revenue business, and we will focus our growth analysis on cash burn, for now. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 146%. That sort of ramp in expenditure is no doubt intended to generate worthwhile long term returns. Richmond Vanadium Technology makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Richmond Vanadium Technology Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Richmond Vanadium Technology shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$67m, Richmond Vanadium Technology's AU$2.9m in cash burn equates to about 4.3% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Richmond Vanadium Technology's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Richmond Vanadium Technology's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, Richmond Vanadium Technology has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

