We're Not Very Worried About Sunrise Energy Metals' (ASX:SRL) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Sunrise Energy Metals (ASX:SRL) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Sunrise Energy Metals Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Sunrise Energy Metals last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$17m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$8.0m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.1 years as of June 2023. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

ASX:SRL Debt to Equity History December 30th 2023

How Is Sunrise Energy Metals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Sunrise Energy Metals doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$830k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Even though it doesn't get us excited, the 43% reduction in cash burn year on year does suggest the company can continue operating for quite some time. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Sunrise Energy Metals due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Sunrise Energy Metals Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Sunrise Energy Metals to raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Sunrise Energy Metals has a market capitalisation of AU$41m and burnt through AU$8.0m last year, which is 19% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Sunrise Energy Metals' Cash Burn?

The good news is that in our view Sunrise Energy Metals' cash burn situation gives shareholders real reason for optimism. One the one hand we have its solid cash burn reduction, while on the other it can also boast very strong cash runway. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Sunrise Energy Metals' situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 2 warning signs for Sunrise Energy Metals (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

