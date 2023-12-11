We're Not Worried About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cash Burn

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When ACADIA Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in September 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$346m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$133m. Therefore, from September 2023 it had 2.6 years of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals actually boosted its cash burn by 17%, year on year. The silver lining is that revenue was up 24%, showing the business is growing at the top line. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While ACADIA Pharmaceuticals seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$3.4b and burnt through US$133m last year, which is 3.8% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. We think it's very important to consider the cash burn for loss making companies, but other considerations such as the amount the CEO is paid can also enhance your understanding of the business. You can click here to see what ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' CEO gets paid each year.

