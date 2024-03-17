We're Not Worried About Aminex's (LON:AEX) Cash Burn

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Aminex (LON:AEX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Aminex Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2023, Aminex had cash of US$5.0m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$1.7m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.0 years as of June 2023. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

LSE:AEX Debt to Equity History March 17th 2024

Can Aminex Raise More Cash Easily?

Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$48m, Aminex's US$1.7m in cash burn equates to about 3.4% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Aminex's Cash Burn Situation?

Given it's an early stage company, we don't have a lot of data with which to judge Aminex's cash burn. However, it is fair to say that its cash runway gave us comfort. Overall, we think its cash burn seems perfectly reasonable, and we are not concerned by it. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Aminex (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

