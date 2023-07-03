We're Not Worried About Anavex Life Sciences' (NASDAQ:AVXL) Cash Burn

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Anavex Life Sciences Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Anavex Life Sciences last reported its balance sheet in March 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$153m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$25m. So it had a cash runway of about 6.0 years from March 2023. Importantly, though, analysts think that Anavex Life Sciences will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Anavex Life Sciences' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Anavex Life Sciences isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. With cash burn dropping by 10% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Anavex Life Sciences To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Anavex Life Sciences to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Anavex Life Sciences' cash burn of US$25m is about 3.9% of its US$657m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Anavex Life Sciences' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Anavex Life Sciences is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its cash burn reduction, but even that wasn't too bad! One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 2 warning signs for Anavex Life Sciences (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

