We're Not Worried About Compugen's (NASDAQ:CGEN) Cash Burn

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 240%. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Compugen's cash burn is too risky. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Compugen's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2023, Compugen had cash of US$51m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$36m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 17 months as of December 2023. Importantly, though, analysts think that Compugen will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Compugen Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Compugen is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 4.2% in the last year. Given that it boosted operating revenue by a stand-out 346% in the same period, we think management are simply more focussed on growth than preserving cash. Sometimes you need to spend money to make money! It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Compugen To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Compugen seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$172m, Compugen's US$36m in cash burn equates to about 21% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Compugen's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Compugen's cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Compugen you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

