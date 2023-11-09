We're Not Worried About Dispensa Group's (LON:DISP) Cash Burn

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Dispensa Group (LON:DISP) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Dispensa Group's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at February 2023, Dispensa Group had cash of UK£794k and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£353k. Therefore, from February 2023 it had 2.2 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

Is Dispensa Group's Revenue Growing?

Since we don't have data on Dispensa Group's cash burn last year, we'll focus on its revenue as measure of growth. Happily for shareholders, the revenue is up a stonking 161% over the last year. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Dispensa Group is building its business over time.

Can Dispensa Group Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Dispensa Group's revenue growth is impressive but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Dispensa Group has a market capitalisation of UK£27m and burnt through UK£353k last year, which is 1.3% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Dispensa Group's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Dispensa Group's cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash runway was very encouraging. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for Dispensa Group that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

