We're Not Worried About North Peak Resources' (CVE:NPR) Cash Burn

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. By way of example, North Peak Resources (CVE:NPR) has seen its share price rise 177% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether North Peak Resources' cash burn is too risky. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does North Peak Resources Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2023, North Peak Resources had CA$8.7m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was CA$2.2m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.9 years as of June 2023. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is North Peak Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because North Peak Resources isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. While it hardly paints a picture of imminent growth, the fact that it has reduced its cash burn by 45% over the last year suggests some degree of prudence. North Peak Resources makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can North Peak Resources Raise More Cash Easily?

While North Peak Resources is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

North Peak Resources' cash burn of CA$2.2m is about 5.9% of its CA$38m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About North Peak Resources' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way North Peak Resources is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for North Peak Resources (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

