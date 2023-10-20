We're Not Worried About Tungsten Mining's (ASX:TGN) Cash Burn

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Tungsten Mining (ASX:TGN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Tungsten Mining Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Tungsten Mining last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$12m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$1.9m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 6.4 years as of June 2023. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Tungsten Mining's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Tungsten Mining isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Notably, its cash burn was actually down by 61% in the last year, which is a real positive in terms of resilience, but uninspiring when it comes to investment for growth. Tungsten Mining makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Tungsten Mining Raise Cash?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of Tungsten Mining's cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Tungsten Mining's cash burn of AU$1.9m is about 3.1% of its AU$62m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Tungsten Mining's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Tungsten Mining is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Tungsten Mining you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

