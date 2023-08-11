We're obsessed with these new Arm & Hammer eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Arm & Hammer has a reputation for being one of the most powerful brands in the cleaning space—and today, the brand is taking its offerings one step further by unveiling a new line of laundry detergent sheets. We're not talking dryer sheets—we're talking laundry detergent sheets, which can be thrown in your washing machine in place of liquid or pod-based cleaners.

Arm & Hammer Laundry Sheets

Shop new laundry sheets for under $15 at Amazon.

$14.99 at Amazon

The Arm & Hammer Power Sheets come in a pack of 50 and can clean up to 100 small loads of laundry. Unlike laundry pods and liquid detergents, the sheets are entirely eco-friendly and don't use plastic for the coating or packaging. The detergent itself is concentrated, so each load gets a healthy burst from just one small sheet.

➤Apple deals: Shop the best back-to-school deals on Apple iPads, AirPods and more ahead of Labor Day

As with Arm & Hammer's other laundry detergents, you can expect the same level of high-quality cleaning without having to worry about spills, drips or leftover plastic clinging to your clothing after a wash. The brand says the new sheets are made from the same formula as its best-selling liquid detergent and concentrated down into a sheet form.

Arm & Hammer Power Sheets are perfect for bringing to the laundromat.

Right now, you can shop Arm & Hammer's new detergent sheets for just $14.99 at Amazon. If you choose to subscribe and save, you can unlock a 40% off coupon, bringing your total down to just $7.50 for 50 sheets.

➤Kate Spade sale: Get an extra 30% off during the end-of-summer sale

$14.99 at Amazon

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arm & Hammer laundry detergent sheets: Shop the Amazon deal today