Werewolf Offers A Virtual World - Alpha, Beta, and Omega Werewolf NFTs Up For Minting

Werewolf Offers A Virtual World - Alpha, Beta, and Omega Werewolf NFTs Up For Minting

Werewolf Offers A Virtual World - Alpha, Beta, and Omega Werewolf NFTs Up For Minting

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEXPRWIRE , Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs are taking the world by storm, keeping the hot trend for a second consecutive year. People all across the world are jumping the train digitalizing their artwork, songs, or memes on NFT platforms to sell ownership or part of it. Beeple’s infamous Everydays: The First 5000 Days NFT auctioned for $69 million fueling the already gaining market.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/098468c4-e9e2-4ac9-b51d-c6e38047cb37

Difference of opinion in the market aside, NFT is a new rage, a new use case of Blockchain, and players from all around are coming forward with innovative tech. Werewolf Exchange is one of those and one of the most intriguing projects with a supernatural element, its own tokenomics, and ecosystem.

Werewolf has announced its public sale of NFT assets and is planning to use the bandwidth for the gamification. The virtual world, a copy of the real world, will be released and will have states/territories ruled by Alpha Werewolf, one of the three NFT assets.

“We were inspired to bring the Werewolf mythos into the DeFi ecosystem to raise interest and excitement. Our team's results have been beyond our expectations, successfully connecting mythology and blockchain gaming platforms, which our community is quickly embracing. It’s time to join the myth!”

The NFTs can either be bought directly from the website using WWC or can be minted. The game gets interesting as one territory can only be ruled by one Alpha, a user wanting to take over another state will have to compete with the holder of that state.

Alpha Werewolf is the strongest and most dangerous of all ruling the region, recognized through their red eyes. It can be bought from the website using WWC, or users can participate in Werewolf’s Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) that is live on Latoken Exchange. The Alpha is followed by a pack of Beta Werewolves that are born in that region, they are less powerful and owe allegiance to their leader.

Story continues

Omega the last of the Werewolf Asset is a loner and owes fealty no one, even if they are born or minted in a region with an Alpha.

There’s an option to buy WOLF tokens as well through IBCO. These tokens can be staked in one or more Full Moon pools to earn Werewolf Coin (WWC) as reward and use it to buy Alpha or hodl it.

The assets are based on ERC-721, Ethereum blockchain for tokens, making it ideal for Werewolf NFTs. However, the WOLF tokens are ERC-20 network-based, used for a lot of altcoins in the market, opening rooms for further expansion capability.

The exchange also has a Yield Farming protocol allowing its users to stake their WOLF tokens in Full Moon (Staking pool) and earn WWC as rewards. 12 different staking pools represent the real world moon cycle, and rewards increase with every next moon.

Werewolf is working to launch its DEX or Decentralized Exchange this year. It will be used by anyone wanting to enter this market and looking for a place to list their tokens. While also providing a trading place for users to invest and support the token in its initial stages of development.

Important Links:

Media Contact

Company Name: Werewolf Exchange

Contact Person: Romi K.

Email: Marketing@werewolf.exchange

Website: https://werewolf.exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/werewolfexchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/werewolf-exchange/



