Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Catapults 26% Though Its Price And Business Still Lag The Industry

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 26% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 39%.

Even after such a large jump in price, Werewolf Therapeutics' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3.9x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the wider Biotechs industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 11.4x and even P/S above 49x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Werewolf Therapeutics Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Werewolf Therapeutics has been doing relatively well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Werewolf Therapeutics would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 182% gain to the company's top line. Still, revenue has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 13% per year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 221% per year.

With this information, we are not surprised that Werewolf Therapeutics is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Werewolf Therapeutics' P/S?

Shares in Werewolf Therapeutics have risen appreciably however, its P/S is still subdued. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Werewolf Therapeutics' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking revenue is contributing to its low P/S. As other companies in the industry are forecasting revenue growth, Werewolf Therapeutics' poor outlook justifies its low P/S ratio. Unless there's material change, it's hard to envision a situation where the stock price will rise drastically.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Werewolf Therapeutics (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

