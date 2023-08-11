Werewolf Therapeutics Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$8.08m (up 95% from 2Q 2022).

Net loss: US$5.10m (loss narrowed by 65% from 2Q 2022).

US$0.14 loss per share (improved from US$0.53 loss in 2Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Werewolf Therapeutics Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 157%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 66%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 19% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Biotechs industry in the US are expected to grow by 15%.

Performance of the American Biotechs industry.

The company's shares are down 1.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Werewolf Therapeutics is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.