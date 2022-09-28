Werner Enterprises to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on November 2, 2022

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, will release its third quarter earnings on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the market close. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 results and updated 2022 outlook on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.



The news release, live webcast of the earnings conference call, and accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News & Events” and then “Events Calendar.” To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 701-1165 (domestic) or (412) 317-5498 (international). Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the Werner Enterprises call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on November 2, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. CT through December 2, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and using the access code 1122972. A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News & Events” and then “Events Calendar.”

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Story continues

Contact: John J. Steele Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (402) 894-3036

Source: Werner Enterprises, Inc.



