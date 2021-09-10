Werner Enterprises Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is thrilled to celebrate its professional drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. As a company that was started by a truck driver in 1956, appreciation for drivers is deeply rooted in its culture. Werner values its drivers by providing competitive pay, benefits and an environment focused on safety and driver comfort. National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an excellent opportunity for everyone to give professional drivers the praise, recognition and appreciation they deserve for keeping America moving.



While the national recognition week starts on Sunday, September 12, Werner kicked off its celebrations early on Thursday, September 9, at its terminals in Fontana, California and Phoenix, Arizona. Celebrations will be held at other select terminals and dedicated sites across Werner’s vast network throughout the week. Planned activities will accommodate social distancing, such as providing drivers with complimentary pre-packaged grab-and-go lunches and gifts.

“Our professional drivers are the heart of our company, and we know they have a choice in who they work for,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “At Werner, we take pride in showing appreciation for our drivers every day, and our respect extends out to all drivers within the industry. Their service and dedication to moving America’s goods is something we all rely on.”

Professional drivers are the heroes of our nation’s roadways. Werner’s nearly 10,000 drivers travel approximately three million miles each business day, and professional drivers move seventy percent of all goods in the United States. If you see a professional driver, we ask that you thank them for everything they do for our country and our families. Without them, our nation stops.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

fthayer@werner.com





