U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,484.90
    -8.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.13
    -81.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,221.04
    -27.21 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.93
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.82
    +1.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.29 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8990
    +0.1690 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,700.05
    -968.73 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.24
    -38.51 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Werner Enterprises Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is thrilled to celebrate its professional drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. As a company that was started by a truck driver in 1956, appreciation for drivers is deeply rooted in its culture. Werner values its drivers by providing competitive pay, benefits and an environment focused on safety and driver comfort. National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an excellent opportunity for everyone to give professional drivers the praise, recognition and appreciation they deserve for keeping America moving.

While the national recognition week starts on Sunday, September 12, Werner kicked off its celebrations early on Thursday, September 9, at its terminals in Fontana, California and Phoenix, Arizona. Celebrations will be held at other select terminals and dedicated sites across Werner’s vast network throughout the week. Planned activities will accommodate social distancing, such as providing drivers with complimentary pre-packaged grab-and-go lunches and gifts.

“Our professional drivers are the heart of our company, and we know they have a choice in who they work for,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “At Werner, we take pride in showing appreciation for our drivers every day, and our respect extends out to all drivers within the industry. Their service and dedication to moving America’s goods is something we all rely on.”

Professional drivers are the heroes of our nation’s roadways. Werner’s nearly 10,000 drivers travel approximately three million miles each business day, and professional drivers move seventy percent of all goods in the United States. If you see a professional driver, we ask that you thank them for everything they do for our country and our families. Without them, our nation stops.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com


Recommended Stories

  • How Many Vehicles Could Tesla Deliver This Quarter?

    Deliveries more than doubled year over year in the first half of 2021. What's in store for Tesla's deliveries in Q3?

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Best Growth Stocks October 2021

    For years, growth stocks have been beneficiaries of outsized gains compared to the averages. The best growth stocks have 3 traits: strong fundamentals, great technicals, and a history of Big Money activity in the shares. Outlier stocks see a lot of Big Money buying.

  • STORZ & BICKEL Unveils New Limited Edition VOLCANO ONYX, Enhanced CRAFTY+ and First-Ever MIGHTY+

    STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a subsidiary of world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and vaporization company Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), today announced the release of three new vaporizer updates: the limited edition VOLCANO ONYX, the enhanced CRAFTY+, and the first-ever MIGHTY+. Engineered with cutting-edge technology, these enhancements to STORZ & BICKEL's iconic portfolio demonstrate the brand's continued leadership in the high-potential vaporizer indust

  • Energy stocks are on a big run — and still have some catching up to do

    MARKETWATCH PREMIUM Energy commodities and stock prices have been heading up, and some professional investors see this as an excellent “contrarian” play for investors right now. Then again, maybe going with the flow shouldn’t be considered contrarian.

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • I Wouldn't Move Into PulteGroup Right Now

    Jim Cramer wrote about two venerable companies Wednesday, Sherwin-Williams and PulteGroup , that told of disappointing quarters, because of supply chain problems and inflationary raw material costs.

  • The Economy of Canada: An Explainer

    Understand Canada's key industries, main trading partners, and key stats such as GDP and GDP per capita.

  • 3 Stocks Building a Smart Future

    Given that buildings emit nearly 40% of the world's carbon emissions, companies must invest in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings if they want to meet their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. All three can grow profits significantly from helping companies meet their ESG goals. Alongside the long-term need to create net-zero carbon emissions, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a heightened sense of awareness around the need to ensure buildings are "healthy."

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Why the market is responding favorably to airline stocks

    Ann Berry, Wheelhouse Chief Investment Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the overall market, the airlines industry, big tech, and the IPO market.

  • Chip Crunch May Last a Year Amid ‘Perfect Storm,’ IMI CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chips are set to remain in short supply for at least a year as demand from carmakers and other manufacturers remains robust, and ramping up production capacity takes time, said the head of Southeast Asia’s Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.The maker of electronic components, a unit of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp., has already topped 2020 in order bookings this year as economies reopen, said Arthur Tan, IMI’s chief executive officer. With more than 20 facilities in 10 countri

  • Biden’s vaccine mandate meets mixed reaction from unions

    Max Zhan joins Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;to&nbsp;break down the union perspective for vaccinations as unions struggle to thread the needle of supporting a safe work environment and getting vaccinated as fatigue in patience continues to wane on the Biden Administration.

  • Top Beer Stocks for Q4 2021

    The beer industry is made up of companies specializing in the production of beer, although many of them produce other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. As a result, the beer industry is part of the much broader consumer staples sector. Beer stocks, represented by the broad Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), have underperformed the broader market.

  • Indian court stalls regulatory approval for Future's $3.4 billion deal for 4 weeks

    India's top court on Thursday ordered authorities to withhold any final decision on Future Group's sale of $3.4 billion of retail assets for four weeks, prolonging its dispute with Amazon.com Inc which has challenged the deal. Amazon has for months argued Future violated certain contracts by selling its assets to Reliance Industries, an allegation the Indian retailer denies. The dispute has been taken before courts in India and an arbitrator in Singapore.

  • Corn futures eye first gain in 5 sessions, wheat prices fall after USDA report

    Corn futures turn higher Friday, finding support a day after settling at the lowest since January, as USDA lifted its U.S. production forecast, but also raised demand expectations for the commodity.

  • Oil prices bounce as traders assess China crude release, Gulf of Mexico outages

    Oil futures bounce Friday, trimming weekly declines as investors assess China's decision to release crude from its strategic reserve and continue to monitor the slow return of production in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida.

  • How Biden’s $1 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan Will Change Your Drive

    Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill includes specific references to bolstering the U.S.'s EV charging networks. That's led to a group of automakers dramatically boosting their 2030 EV sales predictions, even though the bill hasn't been signed yet. WSJ’s George Downs takes a look at what that could mean for your drive.

  • Jale Sakiyan Ates Shares Her Insights On Challenges, Opportunities and Mining Industry Change

    IWiM - International Women in Mining recently sat down (virtually) with Jale SAKIYAN ATES, Environmental Manager at TÜPRAG Metal Madencilik San. Tic. A.S., Eldorado Gold's subsidiary in Turkey.

  • Container Shipping Giant Freezes Spot Rates Amid Trade Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s third-largest container carrier said it’s capping spot rates for ocean freight for the next five months, yielding to pressure from some customers and regulators concerned that global trade disruptions have pushed the cost of shipping too high.“Although these market-driven rate increases are expected to continue in the coming months, the group has decided to put any further increases in spot freight rates on hold for all services operated under its brands,” CMA CGM SA s