Werner Enterprises Driver Named “Rock Star of The Supply Chain” by Food Logistics

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

Professional driver Patrick Inman recognized for his role in shaping the global cold food supply chain

OMAHA, Neb., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announced Werner professional driver Patrick “Pat” Inman was selected as a winner of Food Logistics’ 2022 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award.



The award honors supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for all levels of a company’s supply chain network. All of this year’s winners have helped the supply chain industry face ongoing challenges. Inman was selected due to his unwavering example as a professional driver in today’s challenging environment.

“Pat Inman is a true driving professional. Pat is extremely dependable and an outstanding representative not only for Werner, but also for our entire industry,” said Senior Vice President Lance Dixon. “Pat lives and breathes our core values of safety and service, inclusion, community, innovation, leadership and integrity. Trucking plays an enormous role in our economy as we deliver food products and essential items to all. Pat exemplifies the gold standard of what it takes for our supply chain to work effectively.”

“Behind every great company is an even greater leader. And the supply chain leaders receiving this award are no exception,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Within the last 18 months or so, the cold food chain has seen a lot of rock stars rise to the occasion. These rock stars developed platforms, integrated automation and led teams through disruption after disruption. They’ve helped their companies pivot and adapt, and continue to do so with grace, agility, flexibility and resilience. These rock stars are strong in so many ways. Congratulations to the true rock stars of the supply chain, who continue to keep the cold food chain moving.”

Story continues

To learn more about Werner Enterprises and how our associates are moving the trucking industry forward through innovation, visit www.werner.com. To view the full list of 2022 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain winners, go to www.FoodLogistics.com.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,500 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

fthayer@werner.com



