Is Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Potentially Undervalued?

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$42.24 and falling to the lows of US$34.74. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Werner Enterprises' current trading price of US$34.74 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Werner Enterprises’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Werner Enterprises Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Werner Enterprises is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $52.61, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Werner Enterprises’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Werner Enterprises?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Werner Enterprises' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 86%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since WERN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WERN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WERN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Werner Enterprises and you'll want to know about them.

