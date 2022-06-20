U.S. markets closed

Werner Enterprises Named 2022 Green Supply Chain Partner

Werner Enterprises, Inc.
OMAHA, Neb., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, is proud to be named a 2022 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics. This annual list recognizes 75 companies going above and beyond to ensure their global supply chains are sustainable and their operations are environmentally friendly.

“We are proud to be recognized for our conservation efforts by being named to this list for the 10th consecutive year,” said Chairman, President and CEO Derek Leathers. “We are deeply committed to doing our part in becoming more environmentally efficient and are invested in continuous sustainability innovation.”

The Company will be profiled in a special G75 issue of Inbound Logistics, featuring the 75 leading honorees for green supply chain management and logistics partners. Since 2007, Werner has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 3.7 million tons and saved more than 333 million gallons of fuel. Werner has also received the SmartWay Excellence Award and SmartWay High Performer Award for five consecutive years for its efforts to produce more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions.

“We are focused on reducing our carbon footprint and we appreciate this recognition as we continually increase our efforts to achieve our environmental goals,” said Associate Vice President of Sustainability and Sales Operations, Shawntell Kroese. “We recognize the important role we play as one of the largest trucking companies in our country and how our sustainability efforts also help our customers reach their environmental goals.”

About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service.

Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com


