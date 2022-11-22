U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,003.58
    +53.64 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.10
    +397.82 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,174.41
    +149.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.57
    +21.43 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.14
    +1.10 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.24 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0305
    +0.0060 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1887
    +0.0064 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1900
    -0.9060 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,108.21
    +285.91 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    371.89
    +7.33 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Werner Enterprises Named a 2022 Top Food Chain Provider by Food Chain Digest

Werner Enterprises, Inc.
·3 min read
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
Werner Enterprises, Inc.

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announced its recognition as a 2022 “Top Food Chain Provider” by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America (FSA).

Food Chain Digest’s Top Food Chain Provider program highlights third-party logistics companies (3PLs), freight brokers, motor carrier, rail/intermodal and maritime companies that excel in providing capabilities and service to food transportation, logistics, distribution and supply chain management. The publication implemented this recognition program for the first time this year to serve as a resource to food shippers as they manage their supply chain strategy and execution.

“We are honored to be named a Top Food Chain Provider in Food Chain Digest’s inaugural class of recipients,” said Craig Callahan, Werner’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Supporting our nation’s food supply and infrastructure is vital. This designation is a testament to the hard work our drivers and associates provide to our clients in the food industry.”

Nominations for the program were made by food chain providers and reviewed by Food Chain Digest staff. All candidates must be a 3PL, freight broker, motor carrier, rail/intermodal provider or maritime company that generates at least $5 million in gross global sales. Submissions are evaluated based on value provided to food shippers, achievements accomplished in the last 12 to 18 months and solutions that helped solve a business problem for food shippers.

“Food shippers rely upon their logistics partners and carriers to help manage a productive, efficient and seamless food chain,” said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest. “This program highlights leaders like Werner, helping shippers navigate through their food chain challenges and accomplish their business goals.”

FSA brings together a community of supply chain and logistics professionals from the food and beverage industry and their suppliers to facilitate education and networking opportunities to improve supply chain efficiencies. To view a full list of companies recognized, visit here.

To learn more about Werner Enterprises and how our associates are moving the trucking industry forward through technology and innovation, visit www.werner.com.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Jill Samuelson, Associate Vice President – Marketing and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
(D) 402.819.5319 | (C) 402.319.8213
jill.samuelson@werner.com
For Release: November 22, 2022

Source: Werner Enterprises, Inc.


