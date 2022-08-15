Werner Logistics Recognized for Sixth Consecutive Year as a Top 10 3PL Provider

U.S. markets closed

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to be recognized as a Top 10 Third-Party Logistics Provider by Inbound Logistics for the sixth consecutive year. Competing against thousands of industry professionals in the magazine’s annual Excellence Survey, Werner was voted number six overall.

"We are honored to have this vote of confidence from our customers and carriers for the sixth consecutive year," said Senior Vice President of Werner Logistics Matt Parry. "Our team works tirelessly to provide best-in-class service while building successful and long-lasting relationships to support every aspect of our customers’ supply chains.”

Voters recognize 3PL’s who excel in the areas of attentiveness, reliability, flexibility and execution ability. With nearly 12,500 votes cast this year, many survey participants recognized the top spot holders for their excellent communication, customer service and for going above and beyond as a provider.

The top 10 list can be found online along with more information about each 3PL.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Jill Samuelson, Associate Vice President – Marketing and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
(D) 402.819.5319
(C) 402.319.8213
jsamuelson@werner.com


