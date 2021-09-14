U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,446.35
    -22.38 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,581.57
    -288.06 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,067.29
    -38.29 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.70
    -15.09 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.13
    -0.32 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2800
    -0.0440 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6200
    -0.3750 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,646.32
    +2,131.95 (+4.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.44
    +29.70 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

WES Launches #UntappedTalent Campaign to Raise Awareness of the Underemployment and Unemployment of Immigrants and Refugees

World Education Services
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the United States responds to the COVID-19 pandemic and works toward achieving full economic recovery, World Education Services (WES) today announced the launch of the #UntappedTalent public awareness campaign, an initiative developed to spotlight the need for policy reforms that increase the economic mobility of immigrants and refugees in the U.S.

Systemic barriers to economic mobility, including limited recognition of international credentials and lack of investment in workforce development and adult education, result in the underemployment or unemployment of two million college-educated immigrants and refugees in the U.S.; 60 percent of these individuals hold international credentials, according to the Migration Policy Institute (MPI). This underutilization of talent limits workforce diversity and denies communities the critical social, cultural, and linguistic competence of immigrant and refugee workers. According to MPI, it also results in more than $39 billion in forgone earnings and $10 billion in unrealized tax payments in the U.S. each year.

“This moment in our nation’s economic recovery offers an opportunity to reimagine policies affecting immigrant and refugee workers and build a resilient, equitable workforce that welcomes the diverse experiences of all workers,” said Esther Benjamin, CEO and Executive Director of WES. “We understand the complex barriers that limit the employment opportunities of immigrant and refugee workers, particularly those workers with international credentials. We hope our new campaign will help to open pathways so that everyone has a fair chance of reaching their career goals.”

WES’ focus is to increase public investments in accessible workforce development training and English-language learning; support state and local efforts to advance the economic inclusion of immigrants and refugees; and reform occupational licensing laws to recognize international credentials.

To stay up to date on #UntappedTalent activities and events, please follow the World Education Services social media accounts on Twitter: @WorldEdServices, @WESGlobalTalent, and @IMPRINTproject.

Learn more about the #UntappedTalent campaign.

For more information contact: Jas Chana, Associate Director of Strategic Communications, World Education Services (WES), +1 646-759-4783, jchana@wes.org

About World Education Services (WES)

World Education Services (WES) is a non-profit social enterprise dedicated to helping international students, immigrants, and refugees achieve their educational and career goals in the United States and Canada. For more than 45 years, WES has set the standard of excellence in the field of international academic credential evaluation. Through WES Global Talent Bridge, the organization joins with institutional partners, community-based organizations, and policymakers to help immigrants and refugees who hold international credentials fully utilize their talents and education to achieve their academic and professional goals. Its philanthropic arm, the WES Mariam Assefa Fund, supports catalytic leaders and organizations working to build inclusive economies and to ensure that immigrants and refugees can achieve their aspirations and thrive.


Recommended Stories

  • Morning Brief: U.S. and China relations take center stage

    Javier E. David breaks down Tuesday's Morning Brief, which details the relationship between the U.S. and China as tensions could be flaring up between the two countries after the pandemic wanes down and puts the U.S. and China relationship in full focus within the market.

  • House Democrats want tax hikes that are ‘a little less aggressive’ than those proposed by President Biden

    'This is a strong indication of the direction Congress will be going in tax policy,' one expert said

  • Democrats seek new tax on America's richest while scaling down other hikes

    The proposal from the House Ways and Means Committee includes a 3% surtax on individuals with an adjusted gross income of more than $5 million.

  • Why Nio Stock Opened Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened modestly lower on Monday, after a senior official said that China's government will encourage consolidation in the country's EV industry. As of 10:30 a.m. EDT today, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 2.5% from Friday's closing price. China has "too many" EV makers, China's minister of industry and information technology said on Monday, and the government will encourage the more successful companies to merge with or acquire smaller rivals.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Takes A Favorite Conservative Insult, Fires It Right At Trump

    The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."

  • Column: Democrats are ready to raise taxes, but not by nearly enough

    Tax increases being aired on Capitol Hill and coming from the White House won't do much to restore U.S. taxes to their historical level.

  • Hey, remember China?: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

  • Melania Trump Sent a Text on January 6 That Gives Some Insight Into How She Was Feeling

    The hotly anticipated book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, written by the former Trump White House press secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, is causing major waves now that excerpts from the memoir are now making the rounds. It gives the readers insight into what the former first […]

  • U.S. Consumer Price Growth Cools, Smallest Gain in Seven Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Prices paid by U.S. consumers rose in August by less than forecast, snapping a string of hefty gains and suggesting that some of the upward pressure on inflation is beginning to wane.The consumer price index increased 0.3% from July, the smallest advance in seven months, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday. Compared with a year ago, the CPI rose 5.3%. Excluding the volat

  • It’s Crunch Time for Biden’s Booster Plan. The Debate is Growing.

    A month ago, a rollout of Covid-19 booster doses across the U.S. for Americans of all ages by the end of September seemed almost certain, but pushback is mounting.

  • White House welcomes inflation data, still concerned about U.S. housing prices

    The Biden administration on Tuesday welcomed data showing that consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August as evidence that inflation would be transitory, citing a drop in auto prices and a deceleration in food price increases. “The story from today’s data is that monthly price increases continue to moderate," a White House official said, speaking on condition on anonymity. "Today’s report showed core inflation below expectations and decelerating this month compared to the last two months – from 0.9% and 0.3% to just 0.1%."

  • China is purging celebrities and tech billionaires. But the problem is bigger than 'sissy men'

    As the economy slows, China's crackdown on the rich and famous may be an attempt to distract from ordinary families' anxiety over their children's future.

  • SEC to begin delisting noncompliant Chinese stocks in 2024

    Chinese companies that do not comply with laws requiring inspection of their auditing process by U.S. regulators will be forced off American stock exchanges starting in 2024, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed late Monday.

  • Disgruntled China Evergrande investors crowd headquarters in protest

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chaotic scenes erupted at the headquarters of cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group on Monday, as roughly 100 disgruntled investors crowded its lobby to demand repayment of loans and financial products. Around midday, more than 60 uniformed security personnel formed a wall in front of the main entrances to the glistening tower in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, where protesters shouted at company representatives. "A company as big as yours, how much money has been swindled from ordinary people?" a woman said to Du Liang, identified by staff as general manager and legal representative of Evergrande's wealth management division.

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply...

  • California Sells $2.1 Billion of Munis With Recall Vote Underway

    (Bloomberg) -- California is selling $2.1 billion of tax-exempt general-obligation bonds Tuesday, just as its citizens cast their ballots to decide the fate of Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall vote.Despite the political tumult, the sale comes on the heels of an outlook boost to positive from stable. Credit ratings for the state, which is the largest issuer of muni bonds, are at the highest levels in decades as demand for muni-bonds soars.Ultimately, the vote may amount to little more than a bli

  • ‘A real sense of revulsion.’ Democrats bet against McConnell -- in New Hampshire.

    There’s a website -- MitchWantsSununu.com. There was a small digital advertising campaign earlier this summer, branding Sununu and McConnell as “two sides of the same coin.”

  • 'Smell my hair': Hundreds of protesters greet Biden in Idaho

    Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to protest President Joe Biden’s visit to Boise, Idaho, on Monday.

  • Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone

    Apple released a critical software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any user action. Researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab said the security issue was exploited to plant spyware on a Saudi activist's iPhone. The previously unknown vulnerability affected all major Apple devices — iPhones, Macs and Apple Watches, the researchers said.

  • Construction on the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline is Finished. The Conflicts Around It are Not.

    Germany, Russia, the U.S. and Ukraine are all hoping to protect their energy interests. But not all are happy with the current solution.