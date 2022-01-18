U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

Wesana Health Announces Positive Findings From Animal Study on Novel Depression Treatment Protocol Combining Psilocybin and Cannabidiol

Wesana Health
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Wesana’s novel and proprietary depression treatment protocol that includes a single high dose of psilocybin followed by a maintenance regimen of a microdose of psilocybin combined with cannabidiol, significantly reduced depressive behaviors in a validated animal model

  • A single high dose of psilocybin alone demonstrated rapid, significant, and short acting improvement in depressive behaviors up to 14 days following administration

  • Following the single high dose, the maintenance regimen of a microdose of psilocybin in combination with cannabidiol resulted in an additional and sustained 64% reduction in depressive behaviors relative to the psilocybin single high dose alone

CHICAGO and TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF), a data-driven life sciences company focused on developing the novel therapies of tomorrow and delivering new care paradigms today, has announced positive results of an animal study on a novel depression treatment protocol. Combining psilocybin and cannabidiol, the animal study, conducted by an independent global laboratory services provider, demonstrated considerable and sustained improvement in depressive behaviors.

Wesana’s novel and proprietary depression treatment protocol includes a single high dose of psilocybin followed by a maintenance regimen of a microdose of psilocybin combined with cannabidiol. In a validated preclinical animal model of depression, the maintenance regimen demonstrated up to 64% further improvement than those observed with a single high dose of psilocybin alone.

Furthermore, the maintenance regimen provided a sustained antidepressant effect after the single high dose of psilocybin. Wesana’s proprietary treatment protocol is currently being evaluated for the treatment of multiple mental health conditions including major depressive disorder associated with traumatic brain injury.

“The positive results of this study align with my individual experience and the improvements that I observed in my personal journey with depression. It’s thrilling to see our scientific data support Wesana’s mission to find more effective treatments for the millions of individuals suffering from the symptoms of traumatic brain injury including depression,” said Daniel Carcillo, Wesana founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Mark Wingertzahn, Wesana’s Chief Scientific Officer, added “This is a great step forward in establishing the scientific evidence to support the utility of a combination product including psilocybin and cannabidiol in the treatment of depression and other unmet medical needs. Additionally, these data provide fundamental, independent scientific support for the ongoing drug development program for SANA-013.”

Please refer to the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis dated November 29, 2021, available on the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com for additional information as to the Company’s drug development program and the steps required to be completed for the Company to be able to commence phase I clinical trials.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
“Daniel Carcillo”, Chief Executive Officer

About Wesana Health.

Wesana Health helps people transcend barriers in mental health and performance. We innovate in care development through our therapies and patent-pending protocols, and in care delivery through activating a new multidisciplinary, technology-supported clinical model. Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com.

Investor Relations:
Keenan Gentry
Email: IR@wesanahealth.com
Phone: 702-329-8038

Media Contacts:
Isadora Forman
Email: media@wesanahealth.com
Phone: 917-653-4613

Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to future partnerships, collaborative research and the focus of the Company’s business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance regarding the participation in, or success of, partnerships or collaborative research or that the Company will continue its business as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Listing Statement filed on Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for information as to the risks and other factors which may affect the Company’s business objectives and strategic plans.


