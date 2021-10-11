Wesana Health to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 14th

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. ("Wesana" or the "Company") (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, today announced that Daniel Carcillo, CEO of Wesana Health, will participate in the KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 13-14, 2021.

Mr. Carcillo will present live on Thursday, October 14th at 3:30 pm EST. Register to attend here .

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Wesana's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Wesana@kcsa.com

About Wesana Health

Wesana Health is an emerging life sciences company championing the development of innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance. Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana Health is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols, including psilocybin-based therapies, that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments. Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com .

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company, including, but not limited to: information concerning completion and timing of completion of the issuance of DRS statements to the former PsyTech shareholders, expectations for the effects of the proposed Transaction, including the potential expansion of the clinic platform of the Company upon completion of the Transaction, expectations regarding the markets to be entered into by the Company as a result of completing the Transaction, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives as a result of completing the Transaction, expectations regarding the method by which future revenue is generated, and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, financial position, operational or financial performance or achievements. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", will", "projects", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, results or conditions "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including among other things assumptions about: development costs remaining consistent with budgets; favorable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise sufficient capital to advance the business of the Company; favorable operating conditions; political and regulatory stability; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits; receipt of governmental approvals and permits; sustained labor stability; stability in capital goods markets; the level of demand for the Company's products and services; the ability of the Company to be successful in its research and development initiatives; and the availability of third party service providers and other inputs for the Company's operations. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, financial position, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, financial position, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: research and development of drugs targeting the central nervous system ("CNS") being particularly difficult; failure to comply with health and data protection laws and regulations; delays in clinical testing resulting in delays in commercializing; inability to file investigational new drug applications to commence clinical trials in a timely manner; difficulty enrolling patients in clinical trials; competition from other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; violations of laws and regulations resulting in repercussions; psychedelic inspired drugs possibly never being approved as medicines; regulatory or political change; maintaining and enhancing reputation and brand recognition; reliance on third parties to plan, conduct and monitor preclinical studies and clinical trials; requirements of commercial scale and quality manufactured drug supply; negative results from clinical trials or studies of others; negative operating cash flow and going concern; the detrimental impact of future losses and negative cash flow from operations; requirements for additional capital; lack of product revenue; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; not achieving publicly announced milestones; reliance on the capabilities and experience of key executives and scientists; disruptions due to acquisitions or collaborations; risk of product liability claims; COVID-19; litigation; conflicts of interest; limited operating history; exposure to the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates; enforcement of judgments and effecting service of process on directors and officers; ability to protect intellectual property; changes in patent law; requirements to share intellectual property with service providers; general economic, market and business conditions, other risks factors including those found in the Company's annual information form dated September 3, 2021 filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and discussed in the Company's other public filings available on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided and made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Keenan Gentry

Email: IR@wesanahealth.com

Phone: 773-236-7972

Media Contacts:

Nick Opich / Fallon Carter

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: Wesana@kcsa.com

Phone: 212-896-1206

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Daniel Carcillo, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (773) 236-7972

