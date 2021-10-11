U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.50
    -16.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,547.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,717.25
    -91.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.20
    -6.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.00
    +2.65 (+3.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.90
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1575
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    +0.53 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9100
    +0.6950 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,592.57
    +1,383.07 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.51
    +37.91 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.26
    +23.71 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Wesana Health to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 14th

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. ("Wesana" or the "Company") (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, today announced that Daniel Carcillo, CEO of Wesana Health, will participate in the KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 13-14, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)
(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

Mr. Carcillo will present live on Thursday, October 14th at 3:30 pm EST. Register to attend here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Wesana's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Wesana@kcsa.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Learn more about VIC and its events at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Wesana Health
Wesana Health is an emerging life sciences company championing the development of innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance. Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana Health is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols, including psilocybin-based therapies, that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments. Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com .

Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company, including, but not limited to: information concerning completion and timing of completion of the issuance of DRS statements to the former PsyTech shareholders, expectations for the effects of the proposed Transaction, including the potential expansion of the clinic platform of the Company upon completion of the Transaction, expectations regarding the markets to be entered into by the Company as a result of completing the Transaction, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives as a result of completing the Transaction, expectations regarding the method by which future revenue is generated, and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, financial position, operational or financial performance or achievements. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", will", "projects", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, results or conditions "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including among other things assumptions about: development costs remaining consistent with budgets; favorable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise sufficient capital to advance the business of the Company; favorable operating conditions; political and regulatory stability; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits; receipt of governmental approvals and permits; sustained labor stability; stability in capital goods markets; the level of demand for the Company's products and services; the ability of the Company to be successful in its research and development initiatives; and the availability of third party service providers and other inputs for the Company's operations. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, financial position, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, financial position, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: research and development of drugs targeting the central nervous system ("CNS") being particularly difficult; failure to comply with health and data protection laws and regulations; delays in clinical testing resulting in delays in commercializing; inability to file investigational new drug applications to commence clinical trials in a timely manner; difficulty enrolling patients in clinical trials; competition from other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; violations of laws and regulations resulting in repercussions; psychedelic inspired drugs possibly never being approved as medicines; regulatory or political change; maintaining and enhancing reputation and brand recognition; reliance on third parties to plan, conduct and monitor preclinical studies and clinical trials; requirements of commercial scale and quality manufactured drug supply; negative results from clinical trials or studies of others; negative operating cash flow and going concern; the detrimental impact of future losses and negative cash flow from operations; requirements for additional capital; lack of product revenue; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; not achieving publicly announced milestones; reliance on the capabilities and experience of key executives and scientists; disruptions due to acquisitions or collaborations; risk of product liability claims; COVID-19; litigation; conflicts of interest; limited operating history; exposure to the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates; enforcement of judgments and effecting service of process on directors and officers; ability to protect intellectual property; changes in patent law; requirements to share intellectual property with service providers; general economic, market and business conditions, other risks factors including those found in the Company's annual information form dated September 3, 2021 filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and discussed in the Company's other public filings available on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided and made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Keenan Gentry
Email: IR@wesanahealth.com
Phone: 773-236-7972

Media Contacts:
Nick Opich / Fallon Carter
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: Wesana@kcsa.com

Phone: 212-896-1206
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Daniel Carcillo, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (773) 236-7972

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesana-health-to-present-at-the-kcsa-psychedelics-virtual-investor-conference-on-october-14th-301396552.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares soared 743% last year. Tesla recently reported third-quarter deliveries ahead of the full earnings report. In the second quarter, the EV giant reported more than $1 billion in GAAP net income for the first time ever.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Dow Set to Slip, Alibaba Stock and Oil Prices Fly—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Analysts expect lower trading volumes and potentially a quiet day ahead due to the Columbus Day holiday.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs to enter scrap business with acquisition of Ferrous Processing in $775 million deal

    Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. said Monday it is entering the scrap metal business with the acquisition of Ferrous Processing and Trading Company (FPT) in a deal with an enterprise value of about $775 million. The Detroit-based FPT accounts for about 15% of the prime ferrous scrap market in the U.S., making it one of the biggest processors and distributors of the metal. The company processes about three million tons of scrap metal per year, about half of which is prime grade, said Cleveland-Cliffs. The c

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double by 2025

    Three that could double over the next four years or so are Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS). Nicholas Rossolillo (Skyworks Solutions): The last couple of years have been busy ones for mobile connectivity chip designer Skyworks Solutions. Sales at Skyworks are fast on the rise as a result, up 41% over the last two-year stretch -- impressive considering sales briefly hit the skids last spring.

  • Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • Marathon Digital, Occidental, Southwest, Merck: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    TODAY'S MARKETS Futures are down, while energy commodities are extending gains. Here’s what we’re watching ahead of Monday’s market open. Energy producers were getting a boost from the run up in prices for crude and natural gas.