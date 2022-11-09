Wesdome Announces 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results
TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces its third quarter financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “During Q3, we are pleased to have made significant advancements on the build out at Kiena, such as completing the hoist refurbishment project during the July shut down. As well, the remaining key electrical components for the paste plant were delivered and installed, and have been successfully powered. Post quarter end, construction is being finalized, and pre-commissioning activities have started. We expect the plant to be fully operational in Q4. Once this is achieved, the Company can declare commercial production at the Kiena mine.
At Eagle, initial mining of the Falcon zone in the volcanic host rock resulted in one stope returning lower grades than forecast. However, ongoing development and drilling throughout the year has continued to better define the higher-grade shoots within the Falcon Zone and improved our confidence in forecasting production going forward. Additionally, recent surface and underground drilling, from the 355 m-level exploration drift, has extended the up-plunge extent of the Falcon 7 zone to surface. As the mill was on shut down in July for planned mill thickener refurbishment work, production was relatively in line with Q2 2022 with higher production planned for Q4.
Year to date, previously released combined production of 75,734 ounces positions the Company is currently tracking to produce near the low end of its 120,000 – 140,000 ounce revised guidance range and the higher end of our cost guidance range, which relies on significant production late in the fourth quarter. Costs have been higher than previously guided at the start of the year due to a number of factors, primarily lower grade at Eagle River as a result of grade underperformance in the Falcon Zone, supply chain delays resulting in less ounces produced than budgeted at Kiena, and inflationary pressures. The ground conditions in Kiena Deep, specific to the schist and komatiite in the footwall of the A Zone remain challenging, and the equipment delays encountered earlier in the year (now received with the exception of some bolting equipment), have resulted in the development and mining rates being slower to ramp up than originally anticipated. Ramp up activities at Kiena will continue during 2023 as the development deficit incurred is being addressed. With learnings from mining the new Falcon Zone at Eagle in 2022, and as we integrate Kiena, 2023 is expected to be a consolidation year with financial improvement expected as growth capital at Kiena tapers off, and production increases throughout the year.”
2022 Guidance
Initial
Revised
YTD 2022
Gold production
Eagle River
95,000 – 105,000 ounces
85,000 – 95,000 ounces
54,495 ounces
Mishi
1,000 – 2,000 ounces
1,000 – 2,000 ounces
2,005 ounces
Kiena
64,000 – 73,000 ounces
34,000 – 43,000 ounces
19,234 ounces
160,000 – 180,000 ounces
120,000 – 140,000 ounces
75,734 ounces
Head grade (g/t Au)
Eagle River
12.1 – 13.4
10.5 – 11.7
10.6
Mishi
2.0 – 2.5
2.9 – 3.3
3.2
Kiena
10.6 – 11.8
8.6 – 9.5
9.5
Cash cost per ounce 1
$875 - $970
$1,260 - $1,390
$1,485
AlSC per ounce 1
$1,270 - $1,400
$1,765 - $1,950
$1,975
Key operating and financial highlights of the Q3 2022 results include:
Gold production of 22,883 ounces, including 5,208 Kiena pre-commercial ounces, is a 22% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q3 2021: 29,344 ounces):
Eagle River Underground milled 52,247 tonnes at a head grade of 10.7 grams per tonne for 17,405 ounces produced, a 26% decrease over the same period in the previous year (Q3 2021: 23,621 ounces).
Mishi Open Pit milled 3,595 tonnes at a head grade of 2.8 grams per tonne for 270 ounces produced (Q3 2021: 212 ounces).
Kiena milled 16,112 tonnes at a head grade of 10.2 grams per tonne for 5,208 pre-commercial ounces produced.
Revenue of $61.8 million, an 8% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q3 2021: $67.5 million).
Ounces sold were 27,500 at an average sales price of $2,246/oz (Q3 2021: 30,000 ounces at an average price of $2,249/oz).
Cash margin1 of $17.0 million, a 52% decrease over the same period of the previous year (Q3 2021: $35.3 million).
Operating cash flows decreased by 62% to $12.9 million or $0.09 per share1 as compared to $33.9 million or $0.24 per share for the same period in 2021.
Free cash outflow of $23.2 million, net of an investment of $22.8 million in Kiena, or ($0.16) per share1 (Q3 2021: free cash outflow of $9.1 million or ($0.06) per share1).
Net loss of $3.9 million or ($0.03) per share (Q3 2021: Net income - $14.5 million or $0.10 per share) and Net loss (adjusted)1 of $3.9 million or ($0.03) per share (Q3 2021: $17.4 million or $0.12 per share)
Cash position at the end of the quarter of $24.7 million.
Cash costs1 of $1,628/oz or US$1,247/oz, an 52% increase over the same period in 2021 (Q3 2021: $1,072/oz or US$851/oz);
AISC1 increased by 48% to $2,217/oz or US$1,698/oz over the same period in 2021(Q3 2021: $1,495 or US$1,186 per ounce).
Refer to the Company’s 2021 Annual Management Discussion and Analysis section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the consolidated financial statements.
Achievements
Eagle River Complex
Kiena
Wesdome Gold Mines 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results conference call:
November 10, 2022 at 10:00 am ET. Registration is required.
Participant registration link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa0c662c27f454f2e96c3c3beeea0d9d8
Webcast link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9m82jvc3
The webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company’s website (www.wesdome.com)
Technical Disclosure
The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Frederic Langevin, Eng, Chief Operating Officer, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently re-started Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit in Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”
For further information, please contact:
Duncan Middlemiss
or
Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
President and CEO
VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2029
416-360-3743 ext. 2025
220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com
This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Summarized Operating and Financial Data
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating data
Milling(tonnes)
Eagle River
52,247
56,003
165,428
172,600
Mishi
3,595
3,727
23,153
30,293
Kiena
16,112
30,470
63,752
30,470
Throughput2
71,954
90,200
252,333
233,363
Head grades (g/t)
Eagle River
10.7
13.4
10.6
13.8
Mishi
2.8
2.3
3.2
2.4
Kiena
10.2
5.8
9.5
5.8
Recovery (%)
Eagle River
96.6
97.9
96.6
97.5
Mishi
83.0
78.0
83.5
81.4
Kiena
98.5
97.9
98.4
97.9
Production(ounces)
Eagle River
17,405
23,621
54,495
74,853
Mishi
270
212
2,005
1,920
Kiena
5,208
5,511
19,234
5,511
Total gold produced2
22,883
29,344
75,734
82,284
Total gold sales(ounces)4
27,500
30,000
81,500
80,957
Eagle River Complex(per ounce of gold sold)1
Average realized price
$
2,247
$
2,254
$
2,343
$
2,240
Cash costs
1,473
987
1,377
966
Cash margin
$
774
$
1,267
$
966
$
1,274
All-in Sustaining Costs1
$
2,259
$
1,451
$
1,989
$
1,413
Mine operating costs/tonne milled1
$
475
$
388
$
412
$
347
Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate
1.3056
1.2600
1.2828
1.2513
Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$)1
$
1,128
$
783
$
1,073
$
772
All-in Sustaining Costs (US$)1
$
1,730
$
1,152
$
1,551
$
1,129
Kiena Mine (per ounce of gold sold)1
Average realized price
$
2,244
$
2,209
$
2,314
$
2,209
Cash costs3, 5
1,963
1,844
1,746
1,243
Cash margin
$
281
$
365
$
568
$
966
All-in Sustaining Costs1, 3, 5
$
2,126
$
1,891
$
1,941
$
1,288
Mine operating costs/tonne milled1
$
869
$
335
$
643
$
335
Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate
1.3056
1.2600
1.2828
1.2513
Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$)1
$
1,581
$
1,463
$
1,361
$
993
All-in Sustaining Costs (US$)1
$
1,628
$
1,501
$
1,513
$
1,029
Financial Data
Cash margin1
$
16,993
$
35,307
$
69,208
$
97,673
Net income
$
(3,899
)
$
14,486
$
(11,179
)
$
106,526
Net income adjusted1
$
(3,899
)
$
17,408
$
(2,329
)
$
45,141
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization1
$
4,814
$
31,848
$
34,308
$
87,964
Operating cash flow
$
12,945
$
33,890
$
54,939
$
82,798
Free cash flow
$
(23,193
)
$
(9,087
)
$
(58,565
)
$
(18,119
)
Per share data
Net income
$
(0.03
)
$
0.10
$
(0.08
)
$
0.76
Adjusted net income1
$
(0.03
)
$
0.12
$
(0.02
)
$
0.32
Operating cash flow1
$
0.09
$
0.24
$
0.39
$
0.59
Free cash flow1
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.41
)
$
(0.13
)
Refer to the Company’s 2021 Annual Management Discussion and Analysis section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the consolidated financial statements.
Totals for tonnage and gold ounces may not add due to rounding.
YTD 2021 includes a $0.4 million charge for product inventory costs from the sale of 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020.
YTD 2021 includes 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020
In determining the Cash cost per ounce and AISC per ounce, the total ounces sold includes 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020 and sold in Q1 2021.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at September 30, 2022
As at December 31, 2021
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,741
$
56,764
Receivables and prepaids
10,327
13,793
Inventories
19,338
17,918
Income and mining tax receivable
3,870
-
Share consideration receivable
-
4,560
Total current assets
58,276
93,035
Restricted cash
1,176
657
Deferred financing costs
1,570
758
Mining properties, plant and equipment
207,377
212,394
Mines under development
294,525
214,089
Exploration properties
1,139
1,139
Marketable securities
600
1,860
Share consideration receivable
4,565
10,729
Investment in associate
9,534
19,058
Total assets
$
578,762
$
553,719
Liabilities
Current
Payables and accruals
$
59,334
$
40,093
Borrowings
27,414
-
Income and mining tax payable
-
5,490
Current portion of lease liabilities
6,985
7,789
Total current liabilities
93,733
53,372
Lease liabilities
4,004
6,786
Deferred income and mining tax liabilities
73,981
77,195
Decommissioning provisions
18,824
21,191
Total liabilities
190,542
158,544
Equity
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Capital stock
192,753
187,911
Contributed surplus
6,501
5,859
Retained earnings
190,466
201,645
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,500
)
(240
)
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
388,220
395,175
Total liabilities and equity
$
578,762
$
553,719
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
20211
2022
20211
Revenues
$
61,823
$
67,548
$
190,448
$
177,402
Cost of sales
(56,294
)
(39,636
)
(152,374
)
(99,674
)
Gross profit
5,529
27,912
38,074
77,728
Other expenses
Corporate and general
2,918
2,565
9,514
7,797
Stock-based compensation
823
558
2,453
2,071
Exploration and evaluation
5,273
-
12,442
-
Reversal of impairment charges
-
-
-
(58,563
)
Impairment charge on exploration properties
-
4,394
-
7,507
Loss (gain) on disposal of mining equipment
74
(3
)
62
(3
)
Total other expenses (income)
9,088
7,514
24,471
(41,191
)
Operating (loss) income
(3,559
)
20,398
13,603
118,919
Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties
-
-
-
34,330
Impairment of investment in associate
-
-
(11,800
)
-
Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable
(1,552
)
(612
)
(7,391
)
909
Interest expense
(588
)
(325
)
(1,167
)
(855
)
Accretion of decommissioning provisions
(239
)
(176
)
(618
)
(410
)
Share of income (loss) of associate
155
(15
)
(388
)
(104
)
Loss on dilution of ownership
(35
)
-
(669
)
-
Other (expense) income
(1,420
)
464
(1,363
)
(239
)
(Loss) income before income and mining taxes
(7,238
)
19,734
(9,793
)
152,550
Income and mining tax (recovery) expense
Current
325
3,309
4,601
8,655
Deferred
(3,664
)
1,939
(3,215
)
37,369
Total income and mining tax (recovery) expense
(3,339
)
5,248
1,386
46,024
Net (loss) income
$
(3,899
)
$
14,486
$
(11,179
)
$
106,526
Other comprehensive loss
Change in fair value of marketable securities
(360
)
-
(1,260
)
-
Total comprehensive (loss) income
$
(4,259
)
$
14,486
$
(12,439
)
$
106,526
(Loss) earnings per share
Basic
$
(0.03
)
$
0.10
$
(0.08
)
$
0.76
Diluted
$
(0.03
)
$
0.10
$
(0.08
)
$
0.75
Weighted average number of common
shares (000s)
Basic
142,487
140,432
142,260
139,872
Diluted
142,487
143,069
142,260
142,653
Q3 2021 has been restated to correct an error in the valuation of the share consideration receivable related to the sale of the Moss Lake Project which closed on May 31, 2021. The proceeds have been restated to $44.7 million from $49.5 million, which has decreased the gain on sale of the Moss Lake properties to $30.2 million (net of tax of $4.1 million) from $34.6 million (net of tax of $4.5 million). The Q3 2021 net income has decreased by $0.9 million resulting from the mark-to-market of the share consideration receivable. Basic earnings per share for Q3 2021 changed from $0.11 to $0.10 per share and basic earnings per share for Q3 YTD 2021 changed from $0.79 to $0.76 per share.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Accumulated
Other
Capital
Contributed
Retained
Comprehensive
Total
Stock
Surplus
Earnings1
Loss
Equity1
Balance, December 31, 2020
$
179,540
$
6,472
$
70,357
$
-
$
256,369
Net income for the period ended
September 30, 2021
-
-
106,526
-
106,526
Exercise of options
3,045
-
-
-
3,045
Value attributed to options exercised
1,478
(1,478
)
-
-
-
Value attributed to RSUs exercised
786
(786
)
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation
-
2,071
-
-
2,071
Balance, September 30, 2021
$
184,849
$
6,279
$
176,883
$
-
$
368,011
Balance, December 31, 2021
$
187,911
$
5,859
$
201,645
$
(240
)
$
395,175
Net loss for the period ended
September 30, 2022
-
-
(11,179
)
-
(11,179
)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(1,260
)
(1,260
)
Exercise of options
3,031
-
-
-
3,031
Value attributed to options exercised
1,173
(1,173
)
-
-
-
Value attributed to RSUs exercised
638
(638
)
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation
-
2,453
-
-
2,453
Balance, September 30, 2022
$
192,753
$
6,501
$
190,466
$
(1,500
)
$
388,220
See footnote in the condensed interim statements of income/(loss) and comprehensive income/(loss) for details of the restatement in Q3 2021.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
20211
2022
20211
Operating Activities
Net (loss) income
$
(3,899
)
$
14,486
$
(11,179
)
$
106,526
Depreciation and depletion
11,464
7,395
31,134
19,945
Stock-based compensation
823
558
2,453
2,071
Accretion of decommissioning provisions
239
176
618
410
Deferred income and mining tax expense
(3,664
)
1,939
(3,215
)
37,369
Amortization of deferred financing cost
99
104
268
328
Interest expense
588
325
1,167
855
Reversal of impairment charges
-
-
-
(58,563
)
Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties
-
-
-
(34,330
)
Impairment charge on exploration properties
-
4,394
-
7,507
Loss (gain) on disposal of mining equipment
74
(3
)
62
(3
)
Impairment of investment in associate
-
-
11,800
-
Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable
1,552
612
7,391
(909
)
Share of (income) loss of associate
(155
)
15
388
104
Loss on dilution of ownership
35
-
669
-
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on borrowings
1,569
64
1,460
(15
)
Net changes in non-cash working capital
6,978
6,638
25,884
9,677
Mining and income tax paid
(2,758
)
(2,813
)
(13,961
)
(8,174
)
Net cash from operating activities
12,945
33,890
54,939
82,798
Financing Activities
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
25,928
-
40,884
-
Repayment of revolving credit facility
-
-
(14,810
)
-
Exercise of options
-
1,814
3,031
3,045
Deferred financing costs
(1,079
)
(5
)
(1,079
)
(339
)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(2,300
)
(1,877
)
(6,731
)
(5,277
)
Interest paid
(588
)
(325
)
(1,167
)
(855
)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
21,961
(393
)
20,128
(3,426
)
Investing Activities
Additions to mining properties
(11,058
)
(12,620
)
(24,380
)
(30,492
)
Additions to mines under development
(22,780
)
(27,481
)
(82,393
)
(40,882
)
Additions to exploration properties
-
-
-
(23,267
)
Purchase of exploration property
-
(1,000
)
-
(1,000
)
Cash proceeds on sale of Moss Lake, net of transaction costs
-
-
-
11,762
Funds held against standby letter of credit
(25
)
-
(519
)
-
Proceeds on disposal of mining equipment
182
73
202
73
Net changes in non-cash working capital
-
9,205
-
10,427
Net cash used in investing activities
(33,681
)
(31,823
)
(107,090
)
(73,379
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,225
1,674
(32,023
)
5,993
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
23,516
67,799
56,764
63,480
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
24,741
$
69,473
$
24,741
$
69,473
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
Cash
$
24,741
$
69,473
$
24,741
$
69,473
$
24,741
$
69,473
$
24,741
$
69,473
See footnote in the condensed interim statements of income/(loss) and comprehensive income/(loss) for details of the restatement in Q3 2021.
PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6a2d82ea-6558-41df-b7e7-d6fdd9cf73b7