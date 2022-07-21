Wesdome Announces Details of 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Wesdome Gold Mines

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces that the Company intends to release its 2022 second quarter financial results after market close on August 10, 2022. The financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available on the Company’s website at www.wesdome.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on August 11, 2022 at 10:00 am ET. Participants may register for the call at the link below to obtain dial in details. Preregistration is required for this event. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Registration Link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6fabe85cad5f48ea97a0b7087d4cb9cb

Webcast link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8ft6b4im

The webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company’s website (www.wesdome.com)

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate office. These protocols are still in place at all sites despite the loosening of some provincial public health guidelines. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts with the emergence of new, highly contagious variants such as Omicron. To date, the company has been impacted by this most recent variant outbreak, with employees at both operations and corporate office becoming infected which may negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

Story continues

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets in Canada, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently re-started Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit in Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop President and CEO VP Investor Relations 416-360-3743 ext. 2019 416-360-3743 ext. 2025 duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com 220 Bay St, Suite 1200 Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4 Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620 Website: www.wesdome.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bf6bf1e1-1159-420c-a2bd-7a1de35cb64f



