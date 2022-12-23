U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call

West Bancorporation
·1 min read
West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA) (the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Thursday, January 26, 2023 before the markets open.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The telephone number for the conference call is 844-200-6205. The access code for the conference call is 214929. A recording of the call will be available until February 9, 2023, by dialing 866-813-9403. The replay access code is 559343.

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving its customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. The Bank has six offices in the greater Des Moines, Iowa area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota, in the cities of Rochester, Mankato, Owatonna and St. Cloud.

For more information contact:
Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766


