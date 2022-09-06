U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.25
    +21.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,476.00
    +164.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,183.50
    +79.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.00
    +13.70 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.61
    -0.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.10
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.18
    +0.30 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    +0.13 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1600
    +0.0078 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.6660
    +1.0910 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,928.42
    +144.01 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.58
    +3.91 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.70
    +15.27 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

West Berkshire Council pushes back on new 5G masts

·2 min read
5G phone mast
Changes to the law in April allow bigger, taller phone masts to be built without planning permission

A council will force telecoms companies to go through a tougher planning process for more phone masts following local opposition.

The government relaxed planning restrictions this year to speed up the rollout of 4G and 5G across England.

It meant taller and broader masts could be installed without the need for council approval.

But West Berkshire Council has refused recent applications to avoid the full planning process in Newbury and Purley.

The council argued the new masts would have a negative impact on the surrounding area, were the wrong colour and were a danger to road safety.

Rejecting plans for one 20m high mast at the junction of Shaw Road and Kiln Road in Newbury, council planners said it would have a "detrimental impact" on the appearance of local conservation areas and nearby listed buildings.

But some residents affected by the masts are not confident the council can stop the structures being erected.

'Mockery of the rules'

Under national legislation, phone masts can be granted planning permission without the need to submit a planning application, known as "permitted development".

Telecoms firms are only required to submit an application to the local planning authority for its "prior approval".

This is what has been denied by West Berkshire Council.

However, changes to the law in April mean operators can also now install higher and broader 5G masts without council approval.

Masts installed on buildings outside of conservation areas - and less than six metres above the top of the building - do not require full planning permission or prior approval by the council.

The updated rules also allow the installation of new masts up to 30m in height above ground level on unprotected land, or 25m in a conservation area or site of special scientific interest.

"It makes a mockery of the planning rules," said resident Brian Withers.

Antony Walls, who also lives locally, expressed concern over the proposed site for a mast close to a nursery and schools.

"It would seem the position suggested was done purely on company profits and no real evidence has been given for other possible locations," he said.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

    Facing increasing pressure from Florida governor Ron DeSantis, supported by the billionaire CEO, Trump took aim at Biden's recent EV subsidies.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans f

  • Analysis-Big rate hike won't save euro as energy shock deepens

    The hit to the euro zone economy and its currency from a deepening energy crisis is so severe that more aggressive monetary tightening from the European Central Bank will do little to stop the euro's slide. The euro on Monday fell below $0.99 for the first time since late 2002 after Russia halted the supply of natural gas through the main pipeline to Europe, sending energy prices soaring and heightening fears about a supply crunch. The weakening currency will be front and centre for the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday since a weak euro - down 13% in 2022 -- could make already record-high inflation worse through more expensive imports.

  • European Stocks, US Futures Rise; Pound Rebounds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose as investors assessed responses by leaders to the region’s growing energy crisis ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later this week. US equity futures climbed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Be

  • Pound rises on Liz Truss’ £170bn plan to freeze energy bills - live updates

    JP Morgan plans to move work from Germany to London as blackout fears grow The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Jeremy Warner: How the European elite are struggling to see through the fog of war Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Pound falls to fresh low as Liz Truss becomes new UK prime minister

    Liz Truss became Britain's third female PM on Monday.

  • Turkey’s Inflation Exceeds 80% in Worst Price Blowout Since 1998

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCalifornia Declares Grid Emergency as Odds of Blackouts RiseTurkish inflation exceeded 80% for the first time since September 1998, as

  • Trump said ‘weirdo’ Mark Zuckerberg joined him at the White House for dinner ‘last week’

    The former president shared the bizarre anecdote during his Saturday rally in Pennsylvania

  • Can Europe’s $375 Billion in Relief Keep People Warm Enough?

    (Bloomberg) -- European households will benefit from at least 376 billion euros ($375 billion) in government aid to stem whopping energy bills this winter, yet there’s a risk the smorgasbord of spending won’t bring enough relief.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRu

  • Putin approves new foreign policy doctrine based on 'Russian World'

    President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers. The 31-page "humanitarian policy", published more than six months into the war in Ukraine, says Russia should "protect, safeguard and advance the traditions and ideals of the Russian World". While presented as a kind of soft power strategy, it enshrines in official policy ideas around Russian politics and religion that some hardliners have used to justify Moscow's occupation of parts of Ukraine and support for breakaway pro-Russian entities in the east of the country.

  • Russia’s Nord Stream Pipeline Closure Lands Economic Blow Against Europe

    Power prices surged, European currencies hit multidecade lows and governments scrambled to contain the economic hit after Russia cut its main natural-gas pipeline to Europe.

  • Stocks tumble as Russia refuses to resume EU gas supplies unless west lifts sanctions

    The deepening energy crisis following the closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has sent equities and the euro tumbling.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Retail stocks bounce on energy bill hopes, pound steady

    Speculation that incoming prime minister Liz Truss is planning a freeze to energy bills lifted retailers and stocks with exposure to the UK economy today. Marks & Spencer and Next were among the consumer-focused stocks sharply higher on hopes that households will be able to commit more of their budgets towards discretionary spending rather than bills. Sterling also firmed today, having stood near its lowest level since 1985 amid fears over the economic impact of the energy crisis.

  • Asian stocks mixed after China promises to boost growth

    Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after China promised to speed up the rollout of policy changes to boost anemic economic growth and Australia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate. Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul gained while Hong Kong declined. Economic growth sank to 2.5% over a year earlier in the first half, less than half the official annual target.

  • Donald Trump: What we learned from his rally in Pennsylvania

    The ex-president spoke for two hours at his first rally since the search - here is what we learned.

  • Trump Hosts First Rally Since Mar-a-Lago Raid in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

    Former president Donald Trump hosted a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, September 3, the first since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate.The ‘Save America Rally’ was held at the Mohegan Sun Arena and organized in support of Doug Mastriano for Governor, Dr. Mehmet Oz for US Senate, and the entire Pennsylvania Trump Ticket," according to the arena’s website.This footage, posted to Twitter by Liz Willis, shows crowds cheering and chanting inside the stadium. Local news reported that the venue reached maximum capacity and additional supporters gathered outside the arena. Credit: Liz Willis via Storyful

  • Hillary Clinton reveals reason for staple pantsuit was 'suggestive' photos from Brazil state trip

    Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton revealed she chose to wear pantsuits after "suggestive" photos showing part of her underwear were snapped during a Brazil trip.

  • Trump news - live: Fetterman responds after Trump attacks him and ‘weirdo’ Zuckerberg at rally

    Trump accused Biden of having ‘vilified’ the 71 million voters who supported him

  • Who Is Liz Truss, the Next U.K. Prime Minister?

    The current foreign secretary grew up in the north of England to left-wing parents but has touted herself as the heir to Margaret Thatcher.