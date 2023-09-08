'Has it all': West Bridgewater home that sold for $865K is in 'wonderful' location

BROCKTON − A multi-family home on Belmont Street sold for $1,700,000, topping this week's list of real estate transactions in the city.

A single-family house on Draper Street sold for $789,900, topping this week's list of real estate transactions for single-family homes in the city. "This exquisite, luxury home is where modern elegance meets timeless design'" according to the real estate listing.

A "stunning" home on Tait Avenue in Easton sold for $1,225,400. This 5,370 square-foot "masterpiece" with four bedrooms and four baths is situated in a private enclave, according to the real estate listing.

In West Bridgewater, a house on Stonecroft Farm Lane sold for $865,000. This home "has it all," according to the real estate listing. This four-bedroom home boasts a primary bedroom with two walk-In closets, a primary bath with separate shower and soaking tub and additional kids bath.

This single-family home at 2 Stonecroft Farm Lane in West Bridgewater sold for $865,000 on June 30, 2023.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of June 26 to June 30, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

Abington

24 Lincoln St., Ldoc Limited Liability Co. to Erin Cullen and Robert Burnett, $438,000, June 30, single family.

439 Groveland St., Norton Fincl (irrevocable trust) and Ronald J. Norton Jr. to Ange M. Val, $575,000, June 29, single family.

33 Green St., Michael J. Corey Jr. to Jacob Feldman and Sarah Merzon, $450,000, June 30, single family.

Berkley

1 Holly Lane, Corey D. and Avery E. Hines to Jonathan R. and Kelli A. Costa, $615,000, June 28, single family.

6 Saint Pierre Circle, Andersen Family Trust and Corinee M. Andersen to William and Catherine Enos 4th, $376,000, June 27, single family.

47 N. Main St. Unit C., Eric M. and Mercedes Phillips to Jane E. Melo, $519,900, June 27, condo.

Bridgewater

2050 South St., Charles L. and Jean M. Kahler Jr. to Tabatha Kane, $685,000, June 27, single family.

11 Old Cedar Vlg Unit 11, Rhiannon C. Connors to Jennifer Fahey, $420,000, June 28, condo.

60 Riverview Drive, Sandra J. Mcmullen T. and Sandra J. Mcmullen to Douglas Breault and Brenna Mullen, $625,000, June 30, single family.

1572 South St., Susan J. Holbrook to Veronica Midili and Anthony Umbrianna, $465,000, June 30, single family.

454 Flagg St. Unit 454, 9 Hat Trick Drive Realty Trust and Joseph S. Macinnis to Robert and Anne Arcuri, $410,000, June 27, condo.

64 Pleasant Drive, Leonard J. and Stephanie E. Brower Jr. to Timothy and Laura White, $445,000, June 27, single family.

Brockton

104 Short St., Steven F. Burt to Edson and Jania Mathieu, $585,000, June 26, single family.

10 Cambo St., Barbara A. Sharkey Lt and Bluestone Bank Tr to Guilhermina Monteiro, $400,000, June 30, single family.

18 Miller Ave., Sadia Ali to Kathleen Richard, $365,000, June 30, single family.

967 Montello St., General Realty Trust and John Z. Rudnicki to Solid Realty Limited Liability Co., $775,000, June 29.

60 Brentwood Ave., Jaccene and Marie C. Jacques to Marie J. Jacques and Michelle Etienne, $500,000, June 26, single family.

365 N. Warren Ave., Elisha M. and Joseph W. Clarke to Janiffer A. and Herdi A. Fontes, $575,000, June 30.

214 W. Elm St. Unit 2, Affordable Properties Limited Liability Co. to Isabel M. Deandrade, $389,900, June 30, condo.

74 Oakland St., Cheryl Walcott to Jose Gonzalez and Serenell B. Tavares, $415,000, June 29, single family.

35 Longworth Ave. Unit 10, Rene Kazadi to Jose A. Echevarria, $250,000, June 29, condo.

36 Frost St., Oswaldo J. Mosquera to Ketiana Bastia, $575,000, June 30, single family.

221 Oak St. Unit 15-12, Stephanie B. Lapaix to Tuyet Le, $275,000, June 30, condo.

270 Spring St., Ankit Loonia to Occila Cenafils and Luckson Celixte, $649,900, June 30.

27 Chestnut Drive, Sean M. and Paola E. Dutra to Jean J. and Florence Montout, $513,000, June 30, single family.

15 Battles St., Michele M. Jeudy to Vanecia Barros and Valdano Cardoso, $630,000, June 30.

210 Belmont St., West Elm Belmont Realty Trust and Lawrence P. Seggelin to Roso Investment Realty Trust and Ronald Oliveira, $1,700,000, June 30.

32 Heritage Court, Risk Takers Limited Liability Co. to Rizel Bobb-Semple and Derekl Searlett, $720,000, June 27, single family.

70 Laureston St., Chioma Nwosu and Oscar N. Ihekwoaba to Gerald Desir and Marie C. Montfort, $535,000, June 27.

223 Clinton St. Unit 11, Honore Nkengni to Aisha A. Dumbuya, $315,000, June 27, condo.

148 Menlo St., Christine J. Blanchard to Constitution Prop Limited Liability Co., $207,700, June 29.

707 East St., Garry and Diane Burgess to Edwin A. and Gladiary Morales, $450,000, June 29, single family.

11 Waleco Road, Kenneth Terry to Pierre Gay and Kettia Blaise, $545,000, June 29, single family.

173 Ridge St., Luis Brandao to Nickese Depestre and Rose M. Jean, $430,000, June 29, single family.

32 Calbert Road, Cohen Family Trust and Pamela J. Cohen to Adrian Lingo, $555,000, June 30, single family.

35 Draper St., Jose J. and Carla G. Mendes to Arald and Nardine Petit-Frere, $789,900, June 30, single family.

180 Manomet St., Tripolone Family Trust and Kathleen A. Mearls to Daniel and Danielle Monahan, $355,000, June 30, single family.

61 Verne St., Renayssa Pimental and Hector Gonzalez to William and Lauren Gambon Jr., $375,000, June 30, single family.

308 Rockland St., John R. and Paula C. Buckley Jr. to Shella E. and Quethelyne Cherestal, $575,000, June 30, single family.

33 Ithica Road, Keddie S. Pierre-Lefevre to Daphney and Turmbool Plaisival, $470,000, June 26, single family.

12 Blendall St., Lynn and Marie M. Phanor to Jose G. Guaman and Narcisa C. Pomaquiza, $486,000, June 26, single family.

79 Vine St., 79 Vine Realty Trust and Edward M. Vieira to Morales Const & Remodelin, $470,000, June 22.

35 Winona St., David M. Taranto and Lauren M. Pike to Lauren M. Pike, $340,000, June 30.

194 Cypress Drive Unit 11, Clm Development Limited Liability Co. to John Lemieux, $819,900, June 30, condo.

174 Cypress Drive Unit 13, Clm Development Limited Liability Co. to Michael A. and Maria T. Reed, $839,900, June 30, condo.

310-312 N. Main St., Manuel R. and Augustine R. Andrade to Carlos Gomes, $350,000, June 28.

223 Clinton St. Unit 17, Iok H. Lam to Prince Fitzpatrick and Shiva Kuezinski, $278,000, June 28, condo.

16 Division St., Bernadette N. Tobo and Pennymac Loan Services Limited Liability Co. to Flavio Tizon, $290,000, June 26, single family.

56 Cottage Grove Ave., Urmila A. and Ashok J. Patel to Myly Limited Liability Co., $494,000, June 29, single family.

45 Enterprise St. Unit 16, Maria G. Sowers to Jose A. Jimenez, $320,000, June 30, condo.

191 Keswick Road, 47 Pinehurst Limited Liability Co. to Charles Harleskin 3rd and Pamela K. Wessel, $501,000, June 30, single family.

91 Vine St., Lamy Investments Limited Liability Co. to Courtney M. Dawn and Anthony D. Mcafee, $700,000, June 30.

685 Oak St. Unit 1-2, Stevens Russell A. Est and Laura A. Oneill to Tyrone Walton, $280,000, June 29, condo.

306 W. Elm St., West Elm Belmont Realty Trust and Lawrence P. Seggelin to Roso Investment Realty Trust and Ronald Oliveira, $1,700,000, June 30.

816 N. Quincy St., Benjamin Lynam to Robert Samuels, $330,000, June 27, single family.

Carver

3 Hummock Way, Joel D. Dezenzio to Carleen H. and Derreck J. Shanahan, $750,000, June 29, single family.

36 Pond St., Bates Family Trust and Kevin L. Bates to Adam J. Bergevin and Michaela M. Flanagan, $553,000, June 30, single family.

185 Plymouth St., Tin Man Limited Liability Co. to 185 Plymouth Street Limited Liability Co., $750,000, June 30.

44 Copper Lantern Lane Unit 44, Sheila H. and Tracey A. Dolan-Dwyer to Sean Branagan, $340,000, June 27, condo.

23 Cedar Drive, 951 Center Limited Liability Co. and Civic Re Hld III Limited Liability Co. to Civic Re Holdings III Limited Liability Co., $260,999, June 30, single family.

3 Weathervane Drive Unit 3, Patriot Pines Limited Liability Co. to Patricia A. Dunn, $720,700, June 30, condo.

66 Main St. Unit 4, Jlk Realty & Dev Limited Liability Co. to 1393 Properties Limited Liability Co., $250,000, June 30.

East Bridgewater

48 Thatcher St., Michael and Christy Wagner to Amy and Jame Doucette, $517,500, June 29, single family.

38 Ashley Drive, Christine L. Repsha to Alec and Kelly Lacroix, $420,000, June 28, single family.

48 Oakwood Terrace, Diane T. and Sarah C. Franciosa to Frank J. and Victoria Brown, $525,000, June 28, single family.

3 Arista Road, Keough George E. Est and Maureen Chapman to Debra and Daniel Sullivan, $480,000, June 29, single family.

1961 Washington St., J. A. D. Builders Inc. to Bradford and Lisa Coveney, $645,000, June 30.

9 Sandy Pond Circle, Kevin M. and Christine M. Neagle to Paola and Sean Dutra, $680,000, June 30, single family.

Easton

19 Talcott Road Unit 19, Ian C. Hutton RET and Ianc Hutton to Rajesh Gundavarapu and Prathima Nummagadda, $765,000, June 26, condo.

140 Center St., Kayla and Maxwell Forsythe to Randi Mccarthy, $620,000, June 30, single family.

118 Randall St., Brian P. and Samantha J. Kelly to Monica V. Mejia, $740,000, June 30, single family.

35 Cosma Road, James M. and Iiene M. Kellogg to Angela and Zachary Arbit, $975,000, June 30, single family.

8 Island Court Unit 304, Carlos B. and Michele V. Dos Reis to Robert H. and Jane M. Hite, $580,000, June 28, condo.

20 Spooner St., Welch Family Trust and Timothy E. Welch to Berwick Ns Limited Liability Co., $585,000, June 23, single family.

42 Randall St., Coastal Int and Charles Efremidis to Gennady Gorbovitsky, $375,000, June 29.

6 Appleblossom Lane, Karen B. Kraez to Robert Kraez, $700,000, June 29, single family.

69 Wedgewood Drive, Paul and Penelope Konstatilakis to Brian K. and Andrea E. Moore, $1,186,500, June 28, single family.

11 Tait Ave., Michael J. and Katherine N. Mccoobery to Graham and Stephanie Holding, $1,225,400, June 28, single family.

76 Union St., 76 Union St Realty Trust and Citywide Re Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Tr to French Pond Club Limited Liability Co., $625,000, June 28.

20 Howard St., Morgan Mccafferty and Caitlin E. Roche to Lisa M. and David K. Pereira, $760,000, June 30, single family.

82 Lincoln St., Kim M. Tracy 2021 RET and Kim M. Tracy to John and Orla P. Downey, $570,000, June 29, single family.

11 Nancy Road Unit 4, Mark Graupen to Conor Walsh, $375,000, June 29, condo.

Halifax

53 Mcclelland Road, Richard K. Cummins to Benjamin J. Lynam and Emily A. Kellecher, $470,000, June 27, single family.

61 Pond St., Sherri L. and Michael W. Conte to Sheryl A. Arduino, $750,000, June 29, single family.

16 Old Summit St., Giles Jr. Willim Est and Justin R. Giles to Gerson A. Dasilva, $160,000, June 30, single family.

25 Holly St., Bradford L. and Lisa N. Coveney to Christian R. and Jessica L. Kelly, $440,000, June 30, single family.

112 Plymouth St., Noyes Jean Annette Est and Eric B. Horen to Arossa Limited Liability Co., $375,000, June 28, single family.

Hanover

120 Broadway, Linda L. Cosgrove to 120 Broadway Realty Trust and Martin Evans, $415,000, June 23, single family.

1464 Hanover St., Properties R. E. Co. Inc. to Theresa A. and Michael V. Dolan, $808,000, June 29.

56 James Road, Lasota Family Trust and Lech Lasota to James and Terra Wilson, $882,000, June 27, single family.

258 Union St., Thorne Mary Imelda Est and Leann R. Strait to Augusto S. De Moraes and Bianca S. Chittini, $440,000, June 28, single family.

268 Twin Fawn Drive, 268 Twin Fawn Drive Realty Trust and Melsi Xhengo to Jordan and Aja Jacobson, $975,000, June 30, single family.

76 Pleasant St., Brendan J. Fahey to Bruce J. and Jean M. Norte, $858,000, June 30, single family.

Hanson

18 Great Cedar Drive Unit 18, Eileen F. Ryan to Jarod Masse, $405,000, June 29, condo.

141 Spring St., Wyman Jr. Lester M. Est and Paul M. Wyman to P. & Y. Wyman Limited Liability Co., $112,000, June 30.

42 Reed St., Douglas M. Gray to Nicholas R. Dickinson, $470,000, June 28, single family.

32 Donna Drive, Sean J. Cunniff to William Belanger and Thidaphorn Sengsvanh, $548,000, June 28, single family.

131 Azalea Way, Michael D. and Rachel A. Casey to Ryan J. and Jennifer L. Mcmullen, $830,000, June 29, single family.

590 Indian Head St., Janet B. Crowley and Bk Of Ny Mellon TCom to Cascade Funding Mtg T. Hb3, $475,253, June 28, single family.

65 French St., Rcf 2 Acquisition T. and United States Bk T. N. A. Tr to Hickory Limited Liability Co., $417,000, June 22, single family.

807 Main St., John E. and Katherine M. Tamulevich to Rebecca Conlin and James Ostroksy, $415,000, June 28, single family.

Holbrook

35 Snell St., Andrewld Limited Liability Co. to Beatrice Millimono and Johannes K. Karam, $580,000, June 30, single family.

23 Johns Ave., Danielle Turcotte to Binh and Hoa Ly, $457,000, June 26, single family.

537 Randolph St., Venezia Josephine J. Est and Susan J. Lewardo to Delilah W. Shaw, $400,000, June 30, single family.

735 Plymouth St., John A. and Elizabeth A. Flanagan to Alphin M. and Johanne Watts, $660,000, June 30, single family.

20 Christies Way Unit 20, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Stacey Guiot, $439,999, June 30, condo.

309 Sycamore St., Mtg Equity T. 2011-1 and U. S. Bank Na Tr to Plinio Dejesus, $435,000, June 30, single family.

268 Union St., Katherine A. Connolly and John A. Nicholson to Marsden Ashley and Deena Nieuwenhuis, $525,000, June 30, single family.

181 N. Franklin St., North Franklin Realty Limited Liability Co. and Victory Acquisitions Limited Liability Co. to Victory Funding Soln Inc., $400,000, June 30, single family.

4 Walsh Road, Emily and Kimberly A. Matunis to Elizabeth Hauver and Nicolas P. Cavallin, $580,000, June 29, single family.

16 Lincoln Ave., Donna M. Warner to Megan Sullivan and Edward Fuller, $529,000, June 29, single family.

24 Woodlawn Ave., 24 Woodlawn Avenue Realty Trust and Sally Haskell to Kevin Kane Limited Liability Co., $400,000, June 28, single family.

157 N. Franklin St., Twenty Twelve Limited Liability Co. to Laurie Tsui, $608,000, June 28.

322 South St., Charles C. Daniels Jr. and Samantha Fils-Daniels to Alan L. Farinas and Adiel L. Fairmas, $475,000, June 27, single family.

19 Christies Way Unit 19, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Anna C. Grady and Landon P. Mazzone, $439,999, June 27, condo.

11 Dianthus Road, Theresa Young to Matthew Francis, $525,000, June 26, single family.

Kingston

227 Main St., Adam D. Mannar and Katherine A. Burritt to Ryley and Kritsten Hartt, $711,000, June 30, single family.

40 Putters Place, Griffin R. and Hannah E. Benelli to Kristen Heffron, $800,000, June 28, single family.

29 Tall Timbers Lane, R. L. Wilon 2nd and Jean M. Wilson to James S. and Emily C. Purpura, $929,900, June 27, single family.

194 Main St., Joseph A. Monotya and Sophie B. Cole to Griffin and Hannah Benelli, $689,000, June 28, single family.

10 Charles Drive, Briarwood Const Corp. to Kelli Burke and Daniel Ford, $829,900, June 29.

25 Winthrop St., Brown Built Const Corp. to James R. and Tara L. Carrier, $849,900, June 29.

7 Summer St., Kealy Sally I. Est and Sean J. Kealy to John Kallmerten, $410,000, June 29, single family.

3 Thomas St., Ryan Realty Group Limited Liability Co. to John B. Harrington, $505,000, June 29, single family.

8 Home Park Court, Robert J. and Sarah T. Hicks to Stacia-Lee and Jacob Lamay, $435,000, June 29, single family.

17 Tarkiln Road, Jacqueline Creed and Isa A. Ebone to Paul N. and Sheila A. Chamberlain, $746,500, June 29, single family.

12 Holmes Ave., William Uronis and Sara Ventetuolo to Demarest Family Trust and Lee W. Demarest, $379,000, June 30, single family.

16 Schofield Road Unit 16, Monique F. Leimonas to Abc Investments Limited Liability Co., $186,000, June 30, condo.

26-28 Prospect St., James Vantangoli to M. & M. Prospect St Limited Liability Co., $1,175,000, June 30.

10 Baker Ave., J. & O. Hawk Investment Limited Liability Co. to Jeffrey and Carissa Katzenstein, $855,000, June 30.

24 Chilton Ave., Nicole M. Digiusto and Julie A. Reynolds to Sean J. and Lisa Cavanaugh, $610,000, June 26, single family.

16 Smith Fuller Way, Lanigan Family Trust and Kevin B. Lanigan to Jordan and Sara Thompson, $860,000, June 28, single family.

23 Wapping Road, David S. Frank to Beth M. and Jeffrey Largent, $620,000, June 30, single family.

3 Assawompsett Court, Rubina A. Motta and Carl T. Angus to Andrew T. and Daiva Appleget, $775,000, June 30, single family.

7 Shockley Drive, Kathryn E. Martin to Derek Murray and Elizabeth Mcmanus, $519,000, June 30, single family.

5 3rd Ave., Nynelyon Inc. to Wayne Montrong, $425,000, June 28, single family.

366 Bedford St., Paula J. Plapis to Douglas R. and Gina M. Achin, $415,000, June 26, single family.

43 Beechwood Ave., Oliveira Investment Inc. to Patrick Sullivan and Monique Richard, $335,000, June 29, single family.

15 Main St., Community Sq Storage Limited Liability Co. to Value Store It Lkville LL, $9,665,000, June 26.

2 Fairway Drive, Kyle W. and Diane Walker to Christopher R. and Victoria L. Brady, $700,000, June 27, single family.

Mansfield

59 Mill St., Steven Herwald to Anna R. Keefe and David Morgan, $623,500, June 29, single family.

101 Franklin St., Janet M. Vigor and Richard Paulson to William Koscienly and Emily Wright, $735,000, June 30, single family.

36 Draper Ave., Michael and Anastasia Sirols to Shailendra B. Patil and Sujata S. Shinde, $437,000, June 27, single family.

12 Darby Drive, Mohammed El-Kurdi and Jennifer G. Lewis to Emily E. Hungria, $695,000, June 28, single family.

8 Basin St., Katharyn L. Coleran Family Trust and Michael J. Colleran to Mitchell and Hillary Keylor, $775,000, June 29, single family.

70 Copeland Drive, 70 Copeland Drive Limited Liability Co. to 70 Copeland Dr Obc Limited Liability Co., $1,500,000, June 26.

575 Ware St., Jonathan S. and Daniela S. Mccooey to Maegan and Matthew Bezarro, $591,000, June 26, single family.

127 York Road, Timothy J. and Kathy A. Keane to Philip J. Graham and Christine K. Johnson, $1,310,700, June 26, single family.

15 Spring St., Daniel M. and Julia C. Martin to Matthew G. Green and Paige N. Omalley, $550,000, June 30, single family.

158 Tremont St., Stratton Barbara A. Est and Susan Morneault to Deborah A. Stratton, $450,000, June 28, single family.

29 School St., Lynne B. Ballerstedt to Nicholas J. Piro, $375,000, June 30, single family.

Middleboro

159 Bedford St., Limitless Development Limited Liability Co. to Travis W. and Tori Ritchie, $447,500, June 30, single family.

30 Tispaquin St., 7 Acre T. and Tyler S. Tobiaz to Paul D. and Michello L. Bache, $750,000, June 30, single family.

318 Purchase St., Michael Clark to Adam J. Dicicco and Aubrey R. Monahan, $606,000, June 30.

7 Sycamore Drive Unit 7, Kurt D. and Colleen M. Schmura to Corey Novalik and Bernadette Conroy, $400,000, June 30, condo.

273 Wareham St., Winberg Family Trust and Paul K. Winberg to Brian and Cary Eaton, $750,000, June 30.

277 Thompson St., Caryn L. Marshall and Jason P. Evirs to Jason P. Evirs, $246,500, June 20, single family.

18 Lois St., Barbara A. Ohandley to Michael J. and Margaret E. Casella, $20,000, June 23, single family.

Cedar St. Lot 2, Marcus E. and Ameka L. Shanks to Jonathan and Tiffany Kerstein, $195,000, June 30.

18 Cowan Drive, Four-K Investments Lp to Pavestone Limited Liability Co., $6,800,000, June 30.

106 W. Grove St. Unit 4, Aisling Realty Trust and Marese M. B-Belanger to Mch Natural Solutions Limited Liability Co., $68,000, June 30.

37 Colby Drive, Kenneth J. and Janet V. Churchill to Michael and Karen Surabian, $610,000, June 30, single family.

5 Metacomet Road, Creedon Family Trust and John J. Creedon 3rd to Kyle and Amanda Lortie, $650,000, June 29, single family.

79 Fuller St., Laura A. and Alfrea Dziewit to Eric M. Derochers and Amy B. Malone, $675,000, June 29, single family.

4 Pilgrim Xing, Amanda Rezendes to Myoung Y. and Laurie Duff, $585,000, June 26, single family.

Norton

14 Goldenwood Drive Unit 14, Shauna Fontaine to Kevin J. Gauvin and Elizabeth Palioca, $525,000, June 30, condo.

23 Hawthorne Road, Meaghan Robinson to Matthew and Stephanie Cahoon, $390,000, June 29, single family.

20 Alder Road, Ruhan General Contracting to Correy Couch and Rachel Keyes, $605,000, June 30, single family.

1 Thornton Road, Monique J. Charbonneau to Derek Montalto and Samantha Ferruci, $480,000, June 30, single family.

4 Spruce Tree Lane Unit 40, Sheila D. Connolly and Timothy J. Mckay to Michael Miano, $365,250, June 29, condo.

Barrows St. Lot B., Paul C. Helmreich RET and James E. Helmreich to Hansen Associates Inc., $190,000, June 29.

19 Brahman Drive, Kathleen H. Shunney to David S. and Kristy L. Ford, $727,000, June 29, single family.

192 Taunton Ave., Robert J. Devlin 1993 RET and Marjorie A. Devlin to Lobisser & Ferreira Const, $700,000, June 30.

14 Lagoon Lane, Douglas and Christine Thatcher to Lima Investments Limited Liability Co., $215,000, June 26, single family.

20 Edgewater Drive Unit 20, Moulton Family Trust and Ruth F. Moulton to Nolan Realty Trust and Thomas E. Nolan 3rd, $550,000, June 29, condo.

36 Williams Road Unit 36, Gerard F. and Rosemary Burke to Joseph P. and Karen J. Mulcahy, $582,005, June 28, condo.

30 Evergreen Road, Joseph V. Mccarthy Jr. and Heather J. Mckim to Robert J. and Sarah T. Hicks, $536,000, June 30, single family.

7 Fletcher Way, Michael C. and Linda B. Whiteside to David G. Feeney and Rebeka A. Unger, $860,000, June 26, single family.

Pembroke

30 Old Washington St. Unit 2, 631 Washington Street Limited Liability Co. to Jacqueline Creed, $559,900, June 30, condo.

55 West St., Daniel and Amy Sullivan to Fernando and Lindsay Reis, $645,000, June 30, single family.

715 Washington St., Rose Realty Trust and Daniel P. Spurling to Petra South Street Limited Liability Co., $500,000, June 29.

33 Barker Square Drive Unit 33, Angela Mancinone to Cheryl A. Curtin, $575,000, June 28, condo.

19 Debra Road, Andrea L. and Alexander Hatziyannis to Julie Reynolds and Nicole Digiusto, $800,000, June 26, single family.

30 Old Washington St. Unit 1, 631 Washington Street Limited Liability Co. to Kathleen Viscariello, $560,064, June 30, condo.

49 Woodbine Ave., Kimberly Mello to Jennifer L. Lewis, $383,900, June 29, single family.

877 Center St., Brian J. and Janet P. Pelletier to Orlando and Laura Palacios, $515,000, June 29, single family.

63 Fairwood Drive, Christopher J. Maffeo to Kammy L. and Ryan F. Athridge, $625,543, June 26, single family.

Plymouth

786 State Road Unit F., 786 State Road Limited Liability Co. to Tamara V. Reed, $482,500, June 29, condo.

15 Beatrice Ave., William D. and Cheryl L. Parson to Daniel F. Starkey, $708,000, June 26, single family.

201 Sandy Beach Road, Sandy Beach Ventures Limited Liability Co. to John Mannix, $750,000, June 29, single family.

5 White Spruce Lane, Valle Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Robert H. and Maria Mccarthy, $835,000, June 29, single family.

159 South St. Unit 2, Kevin Hood to Jared Chipman, $240,000, June 29, condo.

48 Old Field Road Unit 48, Polly A. Goscinak to Michael and Christina M. Lacouture, $550,000, June 29, condo.

54 Skipping Stone, Rita S. Romeo to Nicole E. Karayianis, $950,000, June 29, single family.

13 High Pine Drive, Arthur H. and Elaine N. Posner to Erik R. and Alissa R. Maggs, $565,000, June 29, single family.

20 Hickorywood, Dean J. Exas and Bernice M. Parisi to Russell and Cynthia Condrich, $1,075,000, June 29, single family.

37 White Horse Road, Edward and Kerry Enokian to Spencer W. Scaife and Katherine M. Notan, $500,000, June 29, single family.

2 Freeman Drive, Souza Christine G. Est and Charles C. Souza 4th to Edward and Kerry Enokian, $615,000, June 29, single family.

55 Drum Drive Unit 55, Sawmill Development Corp. to Tiffany A. and John J. Killeen, $525,000, June 27, condo.

31 Megansett Drive Unit 31, Steven S. and Wanderleia M. Rose to Colby Hesson, $401,000, June 27, condo.

1092 Long Pond Road Unit 2, Matthew J. Lindberg to Dylan J. Oxsen, $410,000, June 30, condo.

50 Off Billington St., Bruce and Adrienne A. Campbell to William and Maryellen Donahue, $510,000, June 30, single family.

58 Elliot Lane, Patrick M. Oneil to Brett E. and Lauren R. Massey, $550,000, June 30, single family.

9 Knight Ave., Robert A. and Heather L. Evans to Christine T. Gutowski, $615,000, June 27, single family.

77 White Clover Trail, Warren E. and Courtney J. French to Dale K. Choate, $655,000, June 28, single family.

41 Nautical Way, Barbara and Kenneth Thomson to Sean J. and Kendra J. Collins, $945,000, June 30, single family.

53 Billington Sea Road, Stanley Lester Realty Limited Liability Co. to Anna Niskala, $669,000, June 30.

9 George St., Richard E. and Karen A. Russell to Warren Mulrey and Eileen Ryan, $531,500, June 30, single family.

Meadowbrook Drive Lot 4-457, Adm Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Limited Liability Co., $860,000, June 26.

Meadowbrook Drive Lot 4-456, Adm Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Limited Liability Co., $860,000, June 26.

4 Daisy Lane, Whitman Homes Inc. to James C. Dalglish and Robert S. Phelps, $601,835, June 30.

Meadowbrook Drive Lot 4-459, Adm Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Limited Liability Co., $860,000, June 26.

Meadowbrook Drive Lot 4-458, Adm Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Limited Liability Co., $860,000, June 26.

Meadowbrook Drive Lot 4-454, Adm Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Limited Liability Co., $860,000, June 26.

3 Bearberry Path, Alan Kaplan and Leslie Cole to Robert E. Minihan and Mary T. Wilson, $765,000, June 26, single family.

43 Resnik Road, Mayflower Landing Limited Liability Co. to Plymouth 1620 Asc Limited Liability Co., $522,055, June 29.

Meadowbrook Drive Lot 4-455, Adm Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Limited Liability Co., $860,000, June 26.

6 Sagebrush, Whitman Homes Inc. to Joseph E. and Marianne Gillis, $584,900, June 28.

2 Sagebrush, Whitman Homes Inc. to Bruce N. Dozier and Kimberly M. Mcgrath, $617,996, June 30.

39 Tinkers Blf Unit 39, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Paula F. Mangum Lt and Paula F. Mangum, $821,118, June 29, condo.

Meadowbrook Drive Lot 4-461, Adm Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Limited Liability Co., $860,000, June 26.

Meadowbrook Drive Lot 4-460, Adm Agawam Dev Limited Liability Co. to Whitman Homes Limited Liability Co., $860,000, June 26.

94 Old Field Road Unit 94, William and Joyce Maclean to Kathleen H. Shunney, $600,000, June 30, condo.

207 Samoset St. Unit A8, Louis M. Cocce to 1st Choice Prop Mgmt Corp., $275,000, June 29, condo.

2277 State Road Unit L., Robert W. and Peggy S. Crespo to Dwayne A. Fortes, $75,000, June 29.

1121 Long Pond Road, R. & L. Realty Trust and Robin J. Maier to John E. and Robin J. Polisky, $714,000, June 30, single family.

78-80 Standish Ave., Margy A. Drew to Amy Estes, $30,000, June 28.

14 Blackberry Lane, Daniel M. and Debra J. Sullivan to Julie L. Whitney, $547,000, June 29, single family.

14 Wisteria Road, Valle Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Patricia L. Varrieur, $733,723, June 28.

33 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Richard Reckis, $830,431, June 26.

4 Spicebush, Allan and Bonnie White to Matthew S. Hill and Kristin Calheno-Hill, $670,000, June 30, single family.

159 Rocky Pond Road, Damilare O. and Oluwatoyin Oladosu to Mallory Langler, $485,000, June 30, single family.

28 Winding Way, Tracy and Peter Theran to Patrick M. and Cindy C. Oneil, $982,500, June 30, single family.

177 Westerly Road Unit 2, Kyle and Alexa Cannon to Elizabeth Holmes and Kevin C. Dacosta, $435,000, June 26, condo.

278 Court St. Unit 102, Myoung Y. Duff to Martin Avila and Robin Flounders, $450,000, June 26, condo.

52 W. Pond Road, Dan Li to Haochi Du, $500,000, June 26, single family.

37 Tinkers Blf Unit 37, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Lars Family Trust and Ross M. Pearo, $1,044,198, June 22, condo.

Plympton

159 Center St., 951 Center Limited Liability Co. and Civic Re Hld III Limited Liability Co. to Civic Re Holdings III Limited Liability Co., $319,999, June 30, single family.

157 Center St., 951 Center Limited Liability Co. and Civic Re Hld III Limited Liability Co. to Civic Re Holdings III Limited Liability Co., $427,999, June 30, single family.

Randolph

34 Scanlon Drive, Scanlon Development Limited Liability Co. to Blue Hls Trns Realty Dev Gr, $9,925,000, June 28.

63 Emily Jeffers Road Unit 63, Ronald J. Coleman to Maria C. Briceno and Freddy J. Espinoza, $430,000, June 29, condo.

451 High St., 451 High Street Limited Liability Co. to Blue Hls Trns Realty Dev Gr, $150,000, June 28.

20 Scanlon Drive, 20 Scanlon Qozb Limited Liability Co. to Blue Hls Trns Realty Dev Gr, $9,925,000, June 28.

Walnut St., Scanlon Development Limited Liability Co. to Blue Hls Trns Realty Dev Gr, $9,925,000, June 28.

77 N. Glenway Ave., Peter Dacey Family Trust and Rose E. Dacey to John J. Dacey, $455,000, June 20, single family.

227 Oak St., Murray Theresa M. Est and Theresa M. Barbosa to Dreams To Realty Limited Liability Co., $275,500, June 30, single family.

14 Thompson Drive, Srec Thompson Limited Liability Co. to Kelvin Properties Limited Liability Co., $6,574,793, June 30.

126 Pleasant St., Cherisier Richemene Est and Ricardo Mathurin to Victor Oyadiji, $430,000, June 27, single family.

35 Decota Drive, Harry Harding Jr. and Candace Henry to Kenroy O. and Latoya T. Stewart, $680,000, June 30, single family.

109 Pacella Park Drive Unit 109, Michael and Catherine Connolly to Duy and Thuy Nguyen, $450,000, June 30, condo.

14 Grove Sq Unit 14, Edward Chapin and Linda Bergen to Elizabeth Friedman, $450,000, June 26, condo.

37 Chestnut St., 37 Chestnut Street Realty Trust and Elizabeth Murphy to Thanh T. Hang, $475,000, June 30, single family.

Raynham

75 Warren St. W. Unit 20, James N. Perrino to Gregory C. Smith, $340,000, June 27, condo.

1 Youngs Lane, Donald K. Brown to Matthew Gardner and Sarah Nacci, $385,000, June 27, single family.

980 N. Main St., Brandon Williams to Charlene Almazan, $660,000, June 30, single family.

110 Nottingham Drive, Nd Raynham Realty Trust and George E. Ballou to Lis Ventures Limited Liability Co., $297,000, June 22, single family.

87 Nicholas Road, Joseph Carraggi RET and Brian Carraggi to Mp Kad Limited Liability Co., $415,000, June 26, single family.

96 Essex St. Unit 26, Rafael J. Dones to Natia Peradze, $575,000, June 30, condo.

75 Warren St. W. Unit 11, Victoria J. Duval to Kristine A. Heap, $330,000, June 30, condo.

Rockland

303 Pond St., Ryan F. and Kammy L. Athridge to William L. Ritchie, $565,000, June 26, single family.

767 Union St., Erwin Teresa C. Est and Julie C. Defrancesco to 767 Union St Realyt T. and Jared Crowley, $125,000, June 29, single family.

Stoughton

68 Summer Ave. Unit 12, Krista and Andrew G. Lippitt to Andrew Sorokin, $253,000, June 28, condo.

33 Britton St., Burns Mary C. Est and Joanne E. Loud to Lynn C. Blaizis, $500,000, June 29, single family.

39 Holbrook Ave., Briere Family Trust and Paul A. Briere to Lais Evora and Hemildo M. Benros, $560,000, June 26, single family.

60 Mayflower Lane, Richard C. and Arleen S. Smith to Rose M. and Michel Venette, $770,136, June 30, single family.

27 Rose Glen St., Antonio Depina and Geny Rodrigues to Wendy E. Unaegbu and Hope C. Guyton, $640,000, June 28.

81 Summer St. Unit 2, 81 Summer St, condo Inc. to Debra Corrigan, $350,000, June 30, condo.

64 Summer St., Eduardo Maria J. M. Est and Duarte Eduardo to Chardine and James J. Georges, $710,000, June 29.

70-72 Seaver St., Lynn C. Blaizis to Rock Solid Limited Liability Co., $479,000, June 29.

125 Simpson St., J. & D. Horan Series Limited Liability Co. to 125 Simpson Street Limited Liability Co., $1,800,000, June 29.

25 Walker Road, Amagdelita and Daniel Cornely to Maylin A. Cordero, $525,000, June 30, single family.

6 Jessica Drive Unit D., Bruce and Jeannie Evans to Kristina Sharra, $350,000, June 30, condo.

89 Britton Ave., Mou-2 Realty Limited Liability Co. to Vanny R. Machado, $650,000, June 29, single family.

484 Canton St., Rita A. Tarter and Tiverton Ri to Elena Stakhanova and Christian M. Hirl, $525,000, June 30.

Taunton

263 Bluejay Lane, Chenelle Fairhurst-Parker and Christy G. Parker to Kyle J. and Polina Medina, $500,000, June 30, single family.

9 Monroe St., Howard Sinclair & Son Ele to Valmeda Dickson, $480,000, June 29, single family.

170 King James Blvd, Lee A. Witschey to Nicholas P. Dias and Emma K. Farren, $585,000, June 29, single family.

2 Karena Drive Unit 2-5, Cjm Realty Trust and Charles J. Moniz Sr to Peaceful Rentals Limited Liability Co., $185,000, June 30, condo.

215 Longmeadow Road Unit 105, Suzanne M. Franco to Nicholas Jackson and Caroline Kolodziejczak, $290,000, June 29, condo.

28 Pine St., Darlene M. and Stephen Tanenbaum to Elton P. and Priscilla X. Vailante, $625,000, June 26.

685 Bay St. Unit 14, Heinze David M. Est and Stacey Banta to Abdessadek Laftimi and Awatif Bouhlali, $378,000, June 27, condo.

44 Kilton St., Stephanie Furzland to Michaelle B. Verdieu, $442,000, June 27, single family.

130 Erin Road, Dominick Demartino to Kyle A. Dixon, $631,000, June 30, single family.

30 Oak Ave., Karen Quinn and Michael Surabian to Bruce Sartwell, $473,000, June 29, single family.

2 Karena Drive Unit 10, Lisa J. Callahan to Timothy T. Cronin, $185,000, June 30, condo.

6 4th Ave., Raven Realty Trust and Josephine Faijue to Jason Evans, $545,000, June 30.

9 Wilde Ave., Mary A. Slaney to Christina Goncalo and Bernard A. Slaney, $339,000, June 30, single family.

3 Karena Drive Unit 20, Jeffrey M. and Bridget Haglund to Antoine Brewster, $191,000, June 30, condo.

5 Clarence Ave., King Jr. William E. Est and Nancy Arcuri to Dylan and Kayla Medeiros, $346,000, June 30, single family.

32 Barnum St., Ross Family Trust and Edward G. Ross to Aspen Prop Group Limited Liability Co., $725,000, June 30.

109 Terrianne Drive, Gerard P. and Eileen Mcdonough to Kevin Atherton and Lorrie Jarvis, $578,000, June 30, single family.

96 Danforth St. Unit 15, Robert Shader to Gyula Bokor, $340,000, June 29, condo.

12 Wilson St., Lina B. Murteira to Maria Patterson, $470,000, June 30, single family.

492 Berkley St., Gaudette Francis F. Est and Jeffrey Gaudette to Zachary Cabral, $190,000, June 26, single family.

175 Whittenton St., Cumiskey Thomas Est and Joan King to Gregory and Emmanuel Louis, $355,000, June 26, single family.

194 Run Brook Circle Unit B., Aspen Properties Dev Limited Liability Co. to Susan E. Tarbox, $529,000, June 30, condo.

Wareham

2347 Cranberry Hwy, Jnw Realty Trust and Kristen J. T-Simmons to Greater Attleboro Taunton, $500,000, June 29.

41 Blackmore Pond Circle, Blackmore Pond Realty Trust and Richard P. Predella Jr. to Neil S. and Cheryl Tellstone, $330,000, June 26, single family.

50 Pleasant St., Holmes Family Trust and Brian J. Holmes to Stephali Realty Trust and Stephanie A. Atanian, $425,000, June 27, single family.

17 Station St., Robert M. and Jana T. Mcduffy to Alex Barboza, $260,000, June 27.

2345 Cranberry Hwy, Dads Realty Trust and Johnni Massaad to Greater Attleboro Taunton, $500,000, June 29.

8 Murphy St., Cheryl Ladd and Jean M. Stafford to Lopez Holdings Limited Liability Co., $550,000, June 30, single family.

44 Shangri La Blvd, F. & P. Newton Family Trust and Frederick L. Newton to Mark and Andrea Pease, $525,000, June 29, single family.

4 Baptiste Ave., Cash Max Properties Limited Liability Co. to Michael R. Curtis, $347,500, June 26, single family.

5 Peaceful Lane, Janice M. Allen to Bay Flow Limited Liability Co., $175,000, June 30, single family.

230 High St., Zopatti Karen L. Est and Peter J. Cayan to Alison E. Pierce-Peak, $353,300, June 30, single family.

60 Martin St., Joseph Beaton to Mason A. and Jennifer K. Knox, $434,900, June 30, single family.

81 Onset Ave., Dgs Investments Limited Liability Co. to Dannielle J. and Matthew Dempster, $530,000, June 29, single family.

12 Howard St., Gvc25 (irrevocable trust) and Louis S. Cobuccio to Carolyn S. Pinheiro, $300,000, June 28, single family.

114 High St., Pabog Limited Liability Co. to Moby Dick Of Wareham Limited Liability Co., $475,000, June 28.

14 3rd Ave., Paul M. Placentino to 180 Investments Limited Liability Co., $300,000, June 28, single family.

7 Cromesett Road, Diane E. Allen to Michael Palmer and Caroline Savery, $425,000, June 29, single family.

20 Terry Lane E., Megan Cruz to Antonio M. and Cleon M. Boas, $419,900, June 29, single family.

45 Main St. Unit 202, Elizabeth Beaupied to Michael Carr, $325,000, June 29, condo.

22 Windsor Drive, Erik R. and Alissa R. Maggs to Melissa Lizotte, $505,000, June 29, single family.

24 Hammond St., Stephen R. and Eileen Clark to Frederick F. and Caitlin M. Meloy 3rd, $720,000, June 26, single family.

West Bridgewater

320 Walnut St., Douglas R. Breault and Brenna F. Mullen to Kerri Vogler and Jordan Cookson, $486,000, June 29, single family.

543 N. Elm St., Gerald F. and Maureen Pierce Jr. to Modelene D. Souffrant, $580,000, June 28, single family.

2 Stonecroft Farm Lane, Glan Andrew Const Inc. to N. T. and Barbara J. Williams, $624,900, June 30, single family.

387 E. Center St., Ramonda Nicholas to Lynco Properties Limited Liability Co., $370,000, June 26.

47 Harvestwood Drive, Jonathan D. and Vanessa E. Sharkey to Jailson Ramos and Maria Xavier, $820,000, June 26, single family.

2 Stonecroft Farm Lane, Williams Family Trust and N. T. Williams to Robert and Karyn E. Croce, $865,000, June 30, single family.

Walnut St., Kenneth and Susan Kaminsky to Angels Garden Limited Liability Co., $500,000, June 30.

Whitman

453 Plymouth St., Manoogian Ara Est and Diana Marcotte to Mark and Nancy Tavitian, $407,000, June 26, single family.

100 Franklin St. Unit D4, William Lovendale and Phh Mortgage Corp. to Thomas Stryjewski, $325,000, June 26, condo.

36 Sullivan Terrace, Seibert Family Trust and Richard C. Seibert to Caitlyn M. Almeida, $560,000, June 30, single family.

154 Rock St., Paula Bozza to Jeremy D. Kapinos and Taylor D. Esgar, $442,500, June 30, single family.

877 Auburnville Way Unit H1, Woods Family (irrevocable trust) and Stacey Diedrich to Kevin M. and Christine M. Neagle, $590,000, June 30, condo.

2 Locust Hill Lane, Ka L. Po to Ioisa S. Fontes, $695,000, June 26, single family.

327 Essex St., Robert P. Larosa to Kyle J. Stentstrom, $610,000, June 29.

13 Jacobs Lane, Ryan and Jennifer L. Mcmullen to John W. and Molly C. Fisher, $699,900, June 29.

