West Coast’s Largest Manufacturing Trade Show Announces Exclusive Expo Partner-Listed Sessions and Events

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / The West Coast's largest manufacturing trade show has partnered with leading industry associations to host training and educational sessions, receptions, networking opportunities and charity events during the IME West event, Feb. 7-9, 2023, with an education agenda beginning Feb. 6 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING, Monday, February 6, 2023, Press release picture

"Each partner brings their own area of expertise and experience to the ever-evolving manufacturing landscape, offering ample learning opportunities and insights within the medical technology, packaging, automation, and plastics industries," says Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director.

Highlighted exclusive partners include the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), the Association for Roll-To-Roll Converters, IoPP's Medical Device Packaging Technical Committee (MDPTC), Sterilization Packaging Manufacturers Council (SPMC), Kilmer Innovations in Packaging (KiiP), MedTech Women, Manufacturers Association for Plastic Processors (MAPP), American Mold Builder's Association (AMBA) and Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE).

Starting Feb. 6, SPE will host a two-day technical conference, titled MiniTec Presented by SPE, with the industry's top medical plastics experts. Guests can register and join these industry leaders onsite one day before the expo begins to explore topics such as molding, optimization and design, and sustainability, which will be discussed through panels and presentations.

Also starting Feb. 6, IoPP's Medical Device Packaging Technical Committee (MDPTC) will host a three-day training course, Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging, detailing requirements and basics of the medical device packaging industry. Instruction includes classroom sessions, discussions and demonstrations, as well as a tour of highlighted exhibit booths on the show floor. Attendees can register for this onsite program through iopp.org.

Additional highlighted partner events and offerings include:

Story continues

National Cannabis Industry Association: Aaron Smith, Founder and CEO of NCIA, will co-present with Khurshid Khoja, Principle, Greenbridge Corporate Counsel, where they will speak on the "State of Cannabis Industry from Coast to Coast" on Feb. 8 during the CannPack Conference at The Pack Place, sponsored by Packaging Digest.

(KiiP) Kilmer Innovations in Packaging will host an industry panel at the Pack Place Theater on Tuesday the 7 th , where they will discuss "Changing the Direction of the Medical Device Packaging Industry - One Person at a Time".

Sterilization Packaging Manufacturers Council: SPMC and Informa are partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in honor of Sterile Packaging Day taking place in Hall E Feb. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info for registration and pre-donation screening can be accessed online.

MedTech Women: Highlighting women in the medical technology industry, the MedTech Women will offer expertise and resources during their session "Big Manufacturing Issues Meet Medical: A Round Table Discussion of How the Biggest Issues in Manufacturing Play out Among the Diverse Players in Medical Device Production" on Center Stage, Tuesday, February 7 at 4:15 pm.

American Mold Builder's Association (AMBA) & Manufacturers Association for Plastic Processors (MAPP): Partnering to host a booth reception on opening day, Feb. 7, the associations will also present the iWarriors Golf Outing on Feb 10. Proceeds from the Golf Outing will be donated to iWarriors, a charitable initiative assisting severely injured Veterans of the Armed Forces and American Heroes by providing personalized tablets to aid in return, recovery and reintegration.



To register for the five-in-one expo featuring Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West, WestPack, Automation Technology (ATX) West, Design and Manufacturing (D&M) West and Plastec West, visit www.imengineeringwest.com.

Those already registered may plan educational sessions and networking events through the Smart Events platform to maximize show experience on-site and access these partner-hosted opportunities.

About Informa Markets - Engineering:

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3 trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3 million name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com, and keep up to date with the latest Informa Markets engineering news on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact:

Jordan Douglas

Informa Markets Engineering

pr.ime@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/738120/West-Coasts-Largest-Manufacturing-Trade-Show-Announces-Exclusive-Expo-Partner-Listed-Sessions-and-Events



