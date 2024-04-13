West Des Moines-based Lola's Fine Hot Sauce reaches distribution agreement with Walmart

West Des Moines-based Lola's Fine Hot Sauce will sell mini bottles at Walmart stores nationwide for $1.

Lola's Fine Hot Sauce, a West Des Moines-based business with nationwide sales, has added to its footprint by reaching a distribution agreement with Walmart.

Founded in 2015, Lola's sells hot sauce based on the recipe of a Filipino-Pakistani immigrant family who put down roots in Iowa in the 1980s. Mini bottles, sized 1.75 ounces, will now sell for $1 at every Walmart store in the country, more than 3,200 nationwide, said Lola's CEO Taufeek Shah.

Lola's filled more than 1.5 million bottles, and now are producing "several hundred thousand" to replenish Walmart stores, Shah said. This is the biggest production run in the company's nine-year history, he said.

In 2015 Shah convinced his mother, restaurateur Carmelita "Lola" Shah, to turn her family recipes into marketable products. The flavor-packed hot sauces, including a Carolina Reaper sauce and a Ghost Pepper sauce, quickly gained popularity. Today the company sells lines of hot sauces, salsas, seasonings and biscuits.

The company has steadily been gaining traction in grocers over the last four years. In 2021 Lola's secured its first national distribution agreement with Lowe's. Lola’s products also are available at some Albertsons, Kroger, Hy-Vee and Kum & Go locations. In September, Walgreens announced that it would sell Lola's at more than one-third of its 9,000 stores.

This is the second distribution agreement Lola's reached with Walmart. In 2022, Walmart began selling four Lola's flavors — original, ghost pepper, Trinidad scorpion, and green jalapeño and serrano — in its flagship 5-ounce bottles. Those four products are now sold in 700 Walmart stores, Shah said.

Taufeek Shah, founder of Lola's Hot Sauce, stands for a portrait in his office on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in West Des Moines.

In May, three signature salsas — cherry jalapeño, sweet roasted Carolina reaper, and sweet and spicy mango — will be sold at 400 Midwestern Walmart stores, Shah said. Walmart also will sell "Lola-Racha," a Sriracha-style sauce at 400 Walmart stores, he said. Hy-Vee will sell the company's new spicy ketchup at every store by the end of April, Shah said.

"It's an honor to share our family's passion for flavor with customers from coast to coast," Shah said.

